The La Kpaa Wulomo, Nuumo Yemoh Obroni VII, reportedly died on Thursday, December 19, 2025

The La Kpaa Wulomo, Nuumo Yemoh Obroni VII, reportedly passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2025.

The news of the revered high priest of the Ga state and La in the Greater Accra Region was confirmed by the renowned blogger, The Ga-Dangme Kingdom, on Facebook.

The circumstance leading to the La Kpaa Wulomo's death was not specified, but some reports indicate that he was battling an illness.

The chief priest's age at the time of his death is still unknown, with the La Traditional Council yet to release an official statement on the tragic news.

Sharing photos of him at public functions on Facebook, the Ga-Dangme Kingdom page mourned Nuumo Yemoh's untimely demise with a Ga proverb, stating:

"Rest in peace. Nuumo Yemoh Obroni. La kpaa Wulomo. Etéé baa tsémɔ, ebaaa! Tso wulu ko efá!"

The Facebook post announcing the death of the La Kpaa Wulomo Nuumo Yemoh Obroni VII is below:

Who was Nuumo Yemoh Obroni VII?

Nuumo Yemoh Obroni VII was an authority figure in the La Kpaa Traditional Council. His position as the Wulomo (Chief Priest) made him the second most influential person after the Paramount Chief in the council.

He was installed as the Wulomo in the La Traditional Area on July 16, 2011 after Nuumo Yemo Solo in a cultural ceremony, which showcased the rich tradition of the Gas.

As part of his leadership role, he was in charge of managing ancestral lands, providing spiritual guidance, resolving chieftaincy disputes, and organising the annual Homowo festival for the Ga community in the La area. He was also the official mouthpiece for the deities.

He earned respect from many in the various communities for his spiritual authority, wisdom, and deep commitment to preserving Ga traditions and culture.

In 2024, the La Kpaa Wulomo made the headlines for his activism after joining a group of demonstrators at the Labadi Beach Hotel to protest the sale of four SSNIT hotels.

Several months ago, Nuumo Yemoh publicly invoked curses upon some individuals, rumoured to be national security operatives who demolished a warehouse belonging to Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

Ghanaians mourn Nuumo Yemoh's death

Nuumo Yemoh's death has evoked sad reactions from many Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Billy Norman commented:

"My condolences to the entire Ga-Dangme Kingdom. We have lost a great person."

Henry Marbell wrote:

"Oh, how? It was Nuumo gbeleŋfo and now Nuumo Yɛmo Obroni."

Joseph Nana Adjei said:

"Too soon, Nuumo! Nuumo, may you find a peaceful sleep with your ancestors. May Mother Earth receive you in her bosom and grant you rest."

Source: YEN.com.gh