Papa Shee has publicly spoken again days after Daddy Lumba's burial service in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025

In an interview, the controversial evangelist shared an update on Akosua Serwaa's well-being after her husband's solemn event

Papa Shee also addressed the legal disputes between Daddy Lumba's first wife and some members of her late husband's family

Former hiplife singer turned man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee, has shared an update on the late Daddy Lumba's first widow, Akosua Serwaa, following the burial of her late husband's funeral in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba died at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman Wontumi, Lil Win and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, elder sister Ernestina Fosu, Papa Shee, and other members of the immediate family, who were in a public dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements, did not attend the event.

Papa Shee shares update on Akosua Serwaa

In an interview with radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel 102.9 FM on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Papa Shee noted that Akosua Serwaa was in good health condition both physically and spiritually.

The former singer extended appreciation to Ghanaians on behalf of the late Daddy Lumba's first wife for the unwavering support throughout her legal dispute with her husband's family.

Evangelist Papa Shee also spoke about the dispute that has erupted between Akosua Serwaa and her late husband's family.

Papa Shee speaks on Akosua Serwaa's absence

In an interview on Adom TV's "Badwam" morning show on Monday, December 15, 2025, Papa Shee explained why Akosua Serwaa missed Daddy Lumba's funeral.

He noted that his late mentor's first wife was still in Germany and did not travel with her children for the solemn event.

He claimed that his late mentor's first wife was not formally invited or notified about her late husband's funeral service, which was held on December 13. He noted that she only heard about the funeral through hearsay and decided to commit the matter to God.

The evangelist claimed that Daddy Lumba's family head also failed to invite several traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region, including the Nsutahene, Parkosohene, and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He further explained that several members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family were unable to attend the burial because they lived abroad and had appealed for the ceremony to be postponed to another date so everyone could be present.

Papa Shee noted that he also stayed away from the funeral out of respect for elders who had withdrawn from the arrangements, choosing instead to remain at home in worship.

Akosua Serwaa's health condition update stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

God's gift commented:

"Amen. God bless you, evangelist Papa Shee."

Akushika wrote:

"Papa Shee, we love you. Maa Serwaa, may God protect you."

Cornar Stone Royal TV said:

"We thank God for your life, Mama Akosua."

Ola Michael slams Akosua's children over betrayal

