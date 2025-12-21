Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian businessman, showed his amazing driving skills when he spun his Mercedes-Benz

The President's brother shared the video on Instagram and indicated that he was practising for the supercar spectacle

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts in the comment section

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama showcased his driving skills when he spun one of his many cars and shared the video online.

The Engineers & Planners boss drove a red Mercedes-Benz to perform the spin. Although it is not clearly known where he did it, it was possibly at his home.

Ibrahim Mahama shows his drifting skills ahead of an automobile show organised by his son. Photo credit: Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Instagram

The car enthusiast spun in circles to display his youthful energy. In an Instagram post, The President's brother said it was in anticipation of the supercar spectacle organised by his son, Ibrahim Mahama Jr., Arnold Agblosu, and Jaiden Osei.

The event’s official launch was held at the Accra Polo Club in late 2025, with the main show scheduled for December 21, 2025, at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The founders aim to reignite and promote car culture in Ghana and position the country within the global automotive events landscape.

The event will also create an entertainment experience that blends automobiles, lifestyle, and music, making it the “biggest auto show in Ghana and Africa.”

High-profile guests and public figures, including business mogul Ibrahim Mahama and former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, have publicly supported the initiative.

The organisers have also met with other business figures, such as Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Osei Kwame Despite, to prepare for the main event.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's drifting

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Ibrahim Mahama on Instagram. Read them below:

Kwakutravels said:

"Aswear boss I want be like you~ your eye open rough. ❤️🙌."

Al_samad_jnr wrote:

"God, I pray you keep on blessing this man and bless me to be like Him Aamen 👏👏👏."

Kidwild_shawn said:

"That’s how you support your son, in style 😂🔥."

Cashier__09 wrote:

"Baba I want to be like you when I grow up Insha Allah 🔥🔥."

Olma_og said:

"I have been learning drifting in my mind for several years and I know that once I get a powerful car like this, I will be able to spin."

Paakwesiagain wrote:

"See car them de take practice. Ghana bolt driver you slam the door small then them want kill you😂."

El.mordekai____ said:

"Money sweet humility sweeter."

Enokmensah wrote:

"Rich man wey be kuborlor wey know town.... weti you go fit show am😂."

Kcnjojo90 said:

"Me Jojo Heard Ronaldo shouting, updated my CV instantly.Heart said, Opportunity dey Brain said, Relax..Ibrahim Mahama just entered the conversation Moral: When Ibrahim Mahama shows up, destiny stops joking and gets serious."

