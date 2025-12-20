Burna Boy, Nigerian superstar, promised to give a Ghanaian fan money after the person ran to the stage where he was performing

According to Burna Boy, he would give his fan money because his motive for invading the stage was not a radical one

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy promised to give a Ghanaian fan money after the fan invaded the stage to show his admiration for the popular artist at a concert in Ghana.

Burna Boy praised the fan and said that because of his motive for coming on stage, he would rather give him money.

Burna Boy gives Ghanaian fan money after he invaded the stage and sprayed cash on the musician. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, Burna Boy said the young man did not come onto the stage to misbehave or harm him but rather to give the artist money.

He described people who invade stages and put artists’ lives in danger as “abnormal.” Many wondered if he was referring to Nigerians, since some fans have rushed on stage and endangered artists.

“Abnormal people rush onto the stage to misbehave, but this one came to give me money. God bless you. Don’t worry, I will rather give you money,” Burna Boy said.

Burna Boy added that the actions of the man and others are the reasons he loves Ghana.

“You see why I love Ghana? Ghana doesn’t have a problem,” he said.

Burna Boy was performing at the GT Music Concert, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 20, 2025.

He instructed one of his team members to take the young man backstage and possibly sort him out.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Burna giving fan money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@phoenix_bld_ said:

"Burna will always shade Naija any chance he gets. 😂😂. The beef is eternal."

@kwame_okodie1 wrote:

"He dey cook ein own people yawa oo omo Naija for do better😂😭."

@Vimhype_ said:

"He's right, if it were Nigeria, he would kick the fan off the stage, Nigeria seems not to be a real place."

@rtmfalcao wrote:

"Are you sure no be beatings this guy go chop for back stage hmmm 🤔."

@elon_not_musk_ said:

“Abnormal people? 😭 Why your man dey diss Nigerians?"

@Abdulinc1 wrote:

"He says Ghana no get problem, Shatta Wale go climb stage and complain about everybody and everything smh."

@nottjlk said:

"Odogwu is a Ghanaian."

Source: YEN.com.gh