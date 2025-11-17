Shatta Wale was the artist of the night at Tidal Rave, performing for about an hour to an excited crowd

After his performance, the dancehall artist appeared extremely tired, bending down and breathing heavily, showing clear signs of exhaustion

His team assisted him off the stage, as they surrounded and guided the celebrated musician backstage, as fans watched with concern

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Though Tidal Rave 2025 had many unforgettable moments, none was more dramatic or powerful than the moment of dancehall artist Shatta Wale's energetic performance on stage.

High-octane performance at Tidal Rave on Saturday, November 15, 2025, forces Shatta Wale off stage. Image credit: Enoch The Blogger, GTV Ghana

Source: TikTok

The event drew thousands of music lovers and beach partygoers, who came to see Shatta Wale take the stage as the headline act, which sent the crowd into a hyper mood the moment he showed up.

Shatta Wale performed for over an hour without pause, delivering hit after hit, engaging the crowd, and pushing his energy levels to the max.

The atmosphere was heavy with fans singing along, cheering and yelling as Shatta Wale worked his magic.

Tidal Rave performance leaves Shatta Wale exhausted

However, as the performance entered the later stages of his set, the dancehall artist began to show signs of extreme exhaustion.

It was evident to all present that he had relied heavily on his physicality to perform at a high level.

He was breathing heavily and could be seen bending over and looking down as if he were in the process of gathering himself.

Feeling the impacts of sudden exhaustion immediately after finishing his powerful performance, his team came on stage to support him, assisting with his balance as they escorted him backstage.

At that moment, he appeared incapable of standing without the assistance of his team.

Watch the trending video of Shatta Wale below:

Shatta Wale gifts 6 phones to female fans

Shatta Wale delighted the crowd by gifting multiple phones to fans on stage.

Midway through his performance, Shatta Wale, who recently missed out on a Grammy nomination, had some female fans, five in number, brought on stage and went on his knees to present the phones to them.

After handing over the phones to the lucky ladies, he got up and asked if he could hug them.

When it got to the last lady's turn, who looked a bit plumper than the rest, Shatta Wale indicated his preference for 'obolo' (chubby) girls before hugging her.

Shatta Wale's appearance, performance, and kind gesture of gifting phones to his fans at the 2025 Tidal Rave Festival have earned him massive admiration on social media.

Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku storms Tidal Rave 2025 in his GH₵1.2 million Corvette. Photo credit: Patrick Smith - FIFA/Getty Images and @ghkwaky/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fatawu Issahaku storms Tidal Rave in Corvette

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku turned heads at Tidal Rave 2025, arriving in a sleek blue Chevrolet Corvette C8 valued at about GH₵1.2 million.

His surprise appearance quickly ignited chatter across social platforms, especially coming only days after he had been left out of Ghana’s Kirin Cup squad.

Issahaku had been in excellent form for Leicester City during the season, having been involved in six goals across 15 matches.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh