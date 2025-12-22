Farida Mahama, daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama, has emerged as a prominent fashion influencer among the youth with her unique style.

She was recently spotted at the inaugural Supercar Spectacle event in Accra, where the atmosphere was filled with luxury and excitement.

Farida Mahama wears a simple top and jeans to Ibrahim Mahama's son's boxing event. Photo credit: @tv3.

Farida Mahama rocks simple top and jeans

Farida Mahama's outfit showcased her effortless style and down-to-earth attitude. She opted for a brown short-sleeved shirt paired with sleek black jeans to make a bold statement.

In a trending video from the event, Farida, Sharaf Mahama's younger sister, displayed her long, lustrous hair styled simply.

She complemented her natural beauty by choosing to go without makeup. She carried a trendy fur bag that perfectly matched her designer slippers, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

Reactions to Farida Mahama's look at Supercar Spectacle

Some Ghanaians have commented on Farida Mahama's flawless look and hairstyle to support Ibrahim Mahama's son at the maiden edition of the Supercar Spectacle event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_quophy_vandamme commented:

"Wo twa one, you see say she nor Dey like, still wo de camera Dey follow am. Na mo you Dey drink gyimii nsuo anaa."

primeland_and_autos stated:

"You made her shy 😂."

plugjayr stated:

"See if I was her I would let my cops lock All them up."

gyiamhemmanuella stated:

"Abeg ahhhh let’s her breathe 😂😂every time camera 😢no peace why."

_pha.ruk stated:

"Looks like she doesn’t like the camera."

ayikuuuuu commented:

"She was even saying "I beg you" yet you kept your camera in her face. If she smashes your camera now, you'll say President Mahama's daughter."

am_michael_appiah stated:

"She didn’t like it but you still didn’t stop until she begged to stop."

Farida Mahama attends Sharaf Mahama's boxing event

Farida Mahama was among the best-dressed female personalities at Sharaf Mahama's boxing event.

She wore a simple long-sleeve blue glittering dress that showed off her fine legs as she supported her elder brother.

She made a bold fashion statement by carrying her hairbrush to the Legon Stadium as her brother revived the boxing industry and sparked interest among fans in Ghana. Farida Mahama completed her look with a Christian Dior bag and black mules in a trending video.

Farida Mahama chats with Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, stole the spotlight at Sharaf Mahama's boxing event. She wore a form-fitting collared jumpsuit that highlighted her curves as she exchanged pleasantries with Farida Mahama.

The gorgeous ladies hugged warmly and chatted for a while in the viral video.

