Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, gave her fans a glimpse into her childhood as she shared a picture on her Instagram page

The picture showed her dressed casually as she wore jeans and a top, she showed off a Blackberry phone while holding a yellow vuvuzela

The Instagram carousel post also contained pictures with her friends, travel adventures, among other things

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, garnered attention online when she shared a poignant memory from her childhood.

Farida Mahama's childhood picture

Farida on Instagram shared beautiful pictures of herself and to also give her followers a glimpse into her childhood.

The childhood picture was part of a carousel post of how she had been living life lately with her friends and abroad on vacation.

Farida's childhood picture was taken in the kitchen of her parents' residence. Her hair was neatly braided with hair extensions.

Due to her age, she was without makeup as she flaunted her innocent look and beautiful, flawless skin.

She was spotted with a Blackberry phone as she sought to show the person capturing the moment what she had found on the phone.

The throwback picture also showed that Farida Mahama was a lover of musical instruments such as the vuvuzela. She was spotted holding a yellow one in her left hand while staring into the camera.

President Mahama's daughter was dressed casually in the picture. She was dressed in a pair of jeans and a pink short-sleeved top. She completed her look by wearing red sneakers.

Farida Mahama enjoys fufu, flaunts lavish travels

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama, daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, continued to showcase her vibrant lifestyle on social media, giving followers a glimpse into her world of comfort and elegance.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a carousel of images featuring colourful travel moments, luxury meals, and a hearty serving of Ghana’s beloved fufu paired with meat and grilled tilapia.

Farida also flaunted her signature casual style, rocking a pair of leggings that accentuated her fine curves and a stylish cropped top, as she posed effortlessly, leaving fans impressed by both her fashion sense and travel adventures.

