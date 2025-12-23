2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful finalist, Pognnaa Salma Chaana Abdul-Razak, has marked her 10th anniversary as a queenmother

The outspoken traditional ruler called on parents and leaders to promote local foods and made-in-Ghana products

Some social media users have congratulated Chaana on her new achievement

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful finalist, Pognnaa Salma Chaana Abdul-Razak, popularly known as Chaana, has redefined beauty with her exceptional leadership skills.

From beauty queen to queenmother, the influential figure has positively impacted her community over the years.

2010 GMB contestant Pognnaa Salma Chaana Abdul-Razak marks 10 years as paramount queenmother. Photo credit: @chaanathequeen.

Source: Instagram

Chaana marks 10 years as queenmother

Ghanaian beauty queen Chaana, who was enstooled as queenmother of Sing Traditional Area in the Upper West Region in 2015, has shared new photos to celebrate this milestone.

Pognnaa Salma Chaana Abdul-Razak, who made history as the youngest Paramount Queenmother alive, has reflected on her 10 years of reign, during which she has promoted cultural advocacy, a renewed call for a return to Ghana’s indigenous values, and local foods through the Chaana Shito and other events.

In an emotional Instagram post, Chaana recounted her journey, sharing that she ascended the throne at a remarkably young age.

She described her path as nothing short of a smooth ride, acknowledging the few bumps along the way.

Speaking about the significance of this achievement, Pognnaa Salma Chaana Abdul-Razak expressed pride in her roots, culture, and traditions, emphasising that leadership must go beyond ceremonial duties to include safeguarding one’s identity.

"This reign is a reminder that we, as Ghanaians, must return to our indigenous meals as staple foods, not only because of their great health benefits, but because food is culture,” she noted. “All is not lost. It is not too late."

The Instagram video is below:

Chaana urges parents to cook local foods

Cultural advocate Chaana has called on parents and guardians to introduce their children to local foods that contain the right nutrients without any additives to promote healthy growth.

She emphasised that our forefathers and pacesetters lived over 70 years by choosing local, healthy diets that also had medicinal properties.

Among the indigenous delicacies she highlighted were Dawadawa jollof, Tumpaani, Sawu (TZ) with Johjoh soup, Jangjahga, Kongtong soup, Gabele, Wasawasa, Kaaha, Maasa, and Kaara, urging Ghanaians to embrace local foods without shame.

"Go back. Our mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, feed us with the food of Ghana, the food of Africa, the food of our forefathers," she urged.

Beyond cultural preservation, the Queenmother also used the occasion to advocate for a shift in national health priorities, from curative to preventive care, championing the philosophy of food as medicine.

"We must invest more in prevention. Eat your food as medicine and not your medicine as food. You are indeed what you eat," she stressed.

The Instagram video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh