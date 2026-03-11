Drama Deepens As Ga Authorities Clash With Odo Broni’s Mother at Daddy Lumba’s Residence
- Representatives of the Ga Traditional Council reportedly stormed the East Legon residence of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba amid claims he had been buried at his home
- The visit followed an interview in which Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu appeared to confirm the musician’s burial at the property, intensifying the controversy over his death
- Traditional leaders were captured clashing with Aunty Cece, the mother of Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, in a tense encounter that sparked reactions on social media
Representatives of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the spiritual overlord of the Ga-Adangbe State, stormed the residence of Daddy Lumba following reports that the highlife legend was buried at his home.
Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, tragically passed away on July 26, 2025.
After his death, a legal battle broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal wife.
GaDangme State Spiritual Overlord reportedly summons Abusuapanin Tupac over Lumba's burial at his home
Another dispute broke out over his funeral as his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, sought to carry out an autopsy before his burial, a request rejected by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
The highlife legend’s funeral was eventually held on December 13, 2025, after a last-minute injunction from Ernestina Fosuh was overturned by the Accra High Court after initially granting it.
Controversy surrounded his funeral, with questions raised over whether his corpse was indeed what was displayed at the event, and doubts over the location of his final resting place.
Daddy Lumba’s burial grounds emerge
In an interview with Ezra TV on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, finally shared the location of the late musician’s burial.
He confirmed a claim by comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger that Daddy Lumba was buried at his plush residence in East Legon, Accra, in accordance with his dying wish.
Abusuapanin further claimed that all of Daddy Lumba’s family members knew the location of the musician's burial site and were liars if they claimed not to know about it.
NPP politician Afia Akoto reportedly takes legal action against Obaa Tiwah and UK TikToker over Lumba saga
The Instagram video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu speaking about Daddy Lumba’s burial place is below.
Ga traditional authorities storm Lumba’s residence
On March 10, 2026, a video emerged showing some representatives of the Ga traditional authorities at the East Legon residence of the late highlife musician.
The group met Daddy Lumba’s mother-in-law, the mother of his second wife, Odo Broni.
In a moment that went viral, Aunty Cece appeared to pretend not to know anyone at the home, claiming she was a stranger who visited and that no one was home.
According to reports, the authorities went to the home to serve a summons to Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to appear before the Wor Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Laweh Tsuru at the Nungua Palace on March 12, 2026.
The TikTok video of the traditional authorities at Daddy Lumba’s residence is below.
Odo Broni's family bond during outing
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni's family had bonded during a family trip that went viral on social media.
In a video, her brother and mother were spotted posing in front of a sprawling mansion, igniting fresh reactions online.
