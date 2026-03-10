Ghanaian politician A-Plus has reacted to the controversy from Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour event

In a post, the Gomoa Central MP dismissed the criticisms against the veteran broadcaster and called out Sammy Gyamfi

A-Plus's remarks about Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour event and its association with GoldBod stirred mixed reactions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Ghanaian politician and entertainment personality Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has weighed in on the online controversy stemming from renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah's recent Women of Valour conference.

Gomoa Central MP A-Plus defends Nana Aba Anamoah over the Women of Valour and GoldBod saga and calls out Sammy Gyamfi. Photo source: Nana Aba Anamoah, A Plus, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Nana Aba held the third edition of her annual event, the Women of Valour conference, at the London Hilton on Park Lane in the United Kingdom.

Several high-profile female celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kate Henshaw, Serwaa Amihere, Ghana's High Commissioner-Designate to the UK and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Sandra Ankobiah, and others, attended the grand event.

Social media personalities Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah were also present at the star-studded event, which highlighted and celebrated women who have overcome significant personal and social challenges through unique stories of courage and resilience.

The event aims to inspire dialogue around courage, healing, and transformation while empowering women to confront their fears and reclaim their voices.

The platform brings together women from diverse backgrounds to share stories that reflect the lived realities of many women and girls, encouraging them to persevere.

Nana Aba Anamoah's event sparks controversy

Following the event, controversy arose on social media after it emerged that GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), was among the sponsors of Nana Aba's Women of Valour event.

Many Ghanaians on social media, including staunch supporters and officials of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), questioned why a government institution would waste resources on a private event that they claim has little or no impact on the country.

Others also called out GoldBod and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sammy Gyamfi, for associating with Nana Aba, whom they claimed had disrespected the NDC on separate occasions on social media while the party was still in opposition.

However, in response to the backlash, GoldBod Jewellery, helmed by Gertrude Emefa Donkor, explained that the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the event.

GoldBod also dismissed claims that the entity sponsored Nana Anamoah's event in the UK.

Read the X post below:

A-Plus defends Nana Aba Anamoah amid controversy

In a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, A-Plus defended Nana Aba over her Women of Valour conference.

The Gomoa Central MP highlighted the importance of GoldBod Jewellery sponsoring certain entertainment-related events to properly showcase made-in-Ghana gold jewellery and attract potential buyers.

The politician also questioned the criticism against Nana Aba, as he claimed that Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde would have received massive praise from Ghanaians if she had been the host of the Women of Valour event.

Nana Aba Anamoah breaks her silence amid online criticism over GoldBod Jewellery's sponsorship of her Women of Valour event. Photo source: Nana Aba Anamoah, Sammy Gyamfi, Gertrude Emefa Donkor

Source: Facebook

A-Plus stated that GoldBod, through GoldBod Jewellery, sponsored the Women of Valour event and called out Sammy Gyamfi for distancing himself from his entity's decision after receiving significant backlash from NDC supporters on social media.

He wrote:

"The fact is simple: GoldBod, through GoldBod Jewellery, sponsored Women of Valour. That is a fact. And in my view, it was a very good decision. I was actually ready to defend it strongly. Then I saw Sammy Gyamfi, running away from the decision."

"My brother, leadership requires courage. When you make a good decision, not everyone will agree with you, but you must stand by it regardless."

"There was absolutely nothing wrong with promoting Ghanaian gold while supporting and celebrating women through such a platform. If we are serious about adding value to our gold, then we must also be serious about marketing it to the world."

The Gomoa Central MP also advised the GoldBod CEO to heavily market the made-in-Ghana gold products at the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The Facebook post of A-Plus speaking on the Nana Aba Anamoah and GoldBod sponsorship controversy is below:

A-Plus's remarks on saga stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tekolibe Collins commented:

"Sammy Gyamfi exercised discretion. The fact that A-Plus was ready to defend it doesn't mean people shouldn't criticise if they think it's misplaced. Sammy Gyamfi and you stand at different points of the curve. It doesn't become right because A-Plus supports it."

Samuel Brainbox Doku said:

"Honourable, you missed the point. The point is, the woman involved once branded NDC footsoldiers as keyboard warriors. That's the point!"

Isaac Sarpong wrote:

"Rwanda sponsored Arsenal FC with its “Visit Rwanda” campaign for eight years. We Ghanaians saw it, and we were amazed. We need to get our national brands out there if we truly mean the “Gateway to Africa” campaign."

Nana Aba Anamoah responds to event criticisms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah responded to criticisms of her Women of Valour event.

The renowned broadcaster thanked her critics for freely publicising her event with their controversial comments.

Nana Aba Anamoah's response to the online criticisms about the Women of Valour event triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh