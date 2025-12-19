Blakk Rasta Addresses Arrest of Abu Trica and Warns of More Incoming Arrests
- Blakk Rasta has warned that more arrests of Ghanaian “online big boys” are imminent following the FBI-led crackdown on alleged romance fraud syndicates
- Speaking on Okay FM’s Ekwanso Dwoodwo, he backed the arrest of Abu Trica, Dada Joe Remix and Kofi Boat, insisting their flashy lifestyles were damaging Ghana’s global image
- The outspoken broadcaster criticised Ghanaians attacking the government over the arrests, saying national interest must come first
Controversial Ghanaian reggae musician and media personality, Blakk Rasta has warned online big boys in Ghana that their arrest is imminent.
Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman, Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was arrested on December 11, 2025, by the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies working in conjunction with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
He was accused of being part of a romance fraud syndicate that defrauded elderly American citizens out of more than $8m.
His arrest followed the similar arrests of Dada Joe Remix and Kofi Boat, two Ghanaians like Abu Trica who lived lavish lives on social media until they were arrested for alleged fraud.
Blakk Rasta speaks on fraud arrests
Media personality Blakk Rasta appeared on Ekwanso Dwoodwo on Okay FM with Nana Romeo on December 18, 2025, and addressed the ongoing arrest of numerous fraud boys in Ghana.
The host of the Blakk Pott expressed outrage over some Ghanaians criticising the government and communications minister Sam George for facilitating the arrest of several alleged fraudsters by the FBI and the American government.
He stated that Ghana’s reputation was being tainted by the activities of these fraudsters and it was in the country’s best interest for them to be arrested.
Blakk Rasta stated that anyone disturbed about the ongoing operations should brace themselves because there are more alleged scammers on the FBI’s list who would soon be arrested for onward extradition to the United States.
The TikTok video of him speaking is below.
