3 More Suspects In 2024 Adabraka Gold Jewellery Shop Robbery Incident Arrested At Ashaiman
- Three more suspects have been arrested over the 2024 Adabraka gold shop robbery, following months of surveillance by police
- The Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Unit carried out the arrest, which occurred on January 19, 2025
- The most recent arrest in the case was one Ali Mohammed, also known as Bawasam, on November 20, 2025
The police have arrested three additional suspects in connection with the 2024 Adabraka gold jewellery shop robbery incident.
They are said to be the key gang leaders believed to be behind the Adabraka robbery, following months of sustained surveillance and intelligence-led operations.
GNA reported that the arrests were effected on the afternoon of January 19 at Ashaiman in Greater Accra.
The Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Unit, which led the arrest, has identified the suspects as Nashiru Abubakari, also known as “Soldier,” Fatao Mohammed, popularly called “Motorway,” and a third suspect known as “50Cent.”
Graphic Online reported that the operation was the culmination of a meticulous intelligence gathering, monitoring, and targeted tactical action aimed at dismantling the criminal network responsible for the violent robbery.
Investigations are ongoing to trace and apprehend other accomplices, while efforts are also underway to recover exhibits linked to the crime.
What happened in the Adabraka robbery?
The November 2 robbery of a jewellery shop in Adabraka saw an armed gang reportedly make away with several bags of cash amounting to what was reported to be $500,000.
Some videos showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into their getaway vehicle before speeding off amid gunshots.
Further reports indicated that a stray bullet hit one person during the incident after the suspects opened fire, causing chaos at the Adabraka market.
Eyewitness account on Adabraka robbery
An eyewitness recounted that the robbers had fired warning shots into the air, sparking some panic from onlookers.
"We deal in gold here, and we heard a loud noise from sporadic shooting," said a shaken witness who requested anonymity.
"We immediately locked our gate and hid inside. They were demanding access to the car's boot, and we could see them carrying away bags of money."
"They scattered some money in the air to create confusion and keep people away. This is the second such incident in our area," another witness added.
