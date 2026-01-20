Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, appeared before the Accra High Court on January 20, 2026, for a bail hearing following his arrest

An unsealed US indictment accused him of being part of an alleged fraud network that used AI-generated identities to defraud elderly Americans of more than $8m

Abu Trica, who faced multiple charges, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, was earlier remanded into custody by the Gbese District Court

Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has stirred reactions on social media as he appeared to be in a much calmer mood as he arrived at the Accra High Court for a bail hearing.

Abu Trica appears before the Accra High Court on January 20, 2026, ahead of a bail hearing after his arrest over alleged fraud. Image credit: AbuTrica, @ghbrain/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica was arrested by a team of Ghanaian security operatives in conjunction with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, the wealthy socialite was allegedly part of a network of fraudsters that defrauded elderly United States citizens out of more than $8m over several years.

The indictment alleged that Abu Trica and his accomplices used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group then allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

Abu Trica faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and has been arraigned before the Gbese District Court to secure his extradition.

On December 23, he made his first court appearance with his face covered, attempting to hide from the public.

The case was adjourned to January 13 for his second hearing, which he attended without covering his face but in an apprehensive state.

Below is a TikTok video of Abu Trica before the Gbese District Court.

Abu Trica appears before Accra High Court

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Abu Trica appeared before the Accra High Court for a hearing on a bail application.

At his last court date at the Gbese District Court on January 14, the trial judge remanded him into custody and adjourned the case until February 2, 2025.

During the same hearing, the state agreed to drop charges against his two alleged accomplices.

Following the hearing, Abu Trica’s lawyer stated firmly that they would apply for bail as he was being held unjustly.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Tina News Gh, Abu Trica appeared at the Accra High Court.

Contrary to prior appearances, he did not have his face covered and did not appear to be in a dark or agitated mood.

The TikTok video of Abu Trica at the Accra High Court is below.

Abu Trica's sisters weep at the Gbese District Court premises amid their brother's court appearance on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Image credit: @gossipavenue_, @ghbrain, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica's sisters weep over predicament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's sisters wept at the Gbese District Court over their brother's legal woes.

In a video, the embattled businessman's siblings were seen in an emotional mood as they witnessed events at the court premises, triggering mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh