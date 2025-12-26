Daddy Lumba’s children came together during the festive season to record a special Christmas video in honour of their late father

The heartfelt moment was created as a gift to fans, celebrating the legendary musician’s life, music, and lasting legacy

Some social media users have commented on Daddy Lumba's children's viral video, which has gone viral on Instagram

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known in the entertainment industry as Daddy Lumba's children, have united for a viral Christmas photoshoot.

Calvin Fosuh and other children of the late legendary message sent well wishes to Ghanaians as the world celebrated Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's Children Unite as They Shoot a Christmas Video for Late Dad's Fans

Daddy Lumba's share lovely Christmas message

A heartwarming Christmas message from the Fosuh family, children of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has touched many hearts online after a new video surfaced on social media platforms.

In the video, the family extended warm, festive wishes to fans of the iconic musician, expressing gratitude for the love and support shown over the years. “Wishing a joyful and blessed Christmas to all the amazing fans of Daddy Lumba,” they said, adding that they hope the season fills hearts with “great music, love and peace.”

The family also thanked fans for keeping Daddy Lumba’s legacy alive, noting that his timeless melodies continue to bring joy, especially during the holidays.

“May the melodies of Daddy Lumba continue to bring you joy this holiday,” one message read, while another wished fans “happiness, good health and endless good vibes for this Christmas and beyond.”

The video has since been widely shared, with many netizens praising the Fosuh family for honouring the highlife legend’s memory and spreading warmth and positivity during the festive season across Ghana and beyond.

Who is Daddy Lumba?

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, was one of Ghana’s most celebrated and influential musicians, with a career spanning over three decades.

Renowned for redefining highlife music, he released dozens of albums and timeless hits that explored love, life, resilience, and social themes.

His music shaped generations and earned him legendary status in Ghana’s entertainment industry. Daddy Lumba passed away in July 2025 after a short illness.

Odo Broni poses with Lumba's children

The second wife of the late Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni, has a unique bond with her stepchildren as they posed for an iconic photoshoot.

Odo Broni looked visibly sad as she wore a black two-piece ensemble and a matching black scarf while showing off her face without makeup.

Akosua Serwaa's grown-up children wore black and white ensembles and black scarves for the family photo, which has gone viral on Instagram.

Akosua Serwaa performs Lumba's Fakye song

