The 10th edition of BhimFest at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium has been hailed as one of the best concerts of December 2025.

The BET Award winner, Stonebwoy, and his gorgeous wife, Dr. Louisa, have proven that they are not only the perfect couple but also hardworking teammates.

Stonebwoy's Children Present Flowers to Him at Bhimfest 2025

Stonebwoy's kids present flowers at BhimFest

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star Stonebwoy shared a heartwarming family moment at his final concert of the year when his two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L. Janam Joachim Satekla, joined him on stage to present him with flowers.

The touching moment was captured in videos that quickly went viral on social media, sparking attention from fans and the media alike.

In the videos, Stonebwoy appeared visibly moved by his children’s gesture, smiling and embracing them as the audience cheered.

While the children’s confident appearance on such a large stage delighted many, some viewers expressed concern about involving young family members in high-profile public events.

Fans flooded the comments section, with some praising the heartwarming display of family love and the children’s poise, calling it one of the sweetest moments of the year.

However, others criticised the move, arguing that celebrity children should be shielded from mainstream exposure to protect their privacy.

Stonebwoy Thrills Fans at BhimFest 2025

Award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy made a grand entry at the sold-out concert, getting the crowd on their feet as they sang along to his songs, word for word.

Ghanaian musicians DopeNation, D Cryme, Praye, LalixLola, and others wowed their audience with spectacular performances.

Later, Stonebwoy made a stunning return, dressed in all black, accompanied by the Afrozigi dance team and Incredible Zigi.

The unexpected presence of international musician Mr. P (formerly of P-Square), who enthralled the audience with his timeless songs, was the night’s main highlight.

Stonebwoy's wife trends at his graduation ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy who graduated with a Master's degree from GIMPA.

The singer's wife Dr Louisa Ansong stole the spotlight with her beautiful kente gown and flawless makeup at the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on the celebrity mother of two's elegant look and hairstyle on Instagram.

