Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Stonebwoy's Children Present Flowers to Him at Bhimfest 2025
Celebrities

Stonebwoy's Children Present Flowers to Him at Bhimfest 2025

by  Portia Arthur
2 min read

The 10th edition of BhimFest at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium has been hailed as one of the best concerts of December 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The BET Award winner, Stonebwoy, and his gorgeous wife, Dr. Louisa, have proven that they are not only the perfect couple but also hardworking teammates.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy's Children Present Flowers to Him at Bhimfest 2025
Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's kids present flowers at BhimFest

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star Stonebwoy shared a heartwarming family moment at his final concert of the year when his two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L. Janam Joachim Satekla, joined him on stage to present him with flowers.

The touching moment was captured in videos that quickly went viral on social media, sparking attention from fans and the media alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the videos, Stonebwoy appeared visibly moved by his children’s gesture, smiling and embracing them as the audience cheered.

While the children’s confident appearance on such a large stage delighted many, some viewers expressed concern about involving young family members in high-profile public events.

Read also

Kwasi Sibo interacts with locals over roasted plantain, draws mixed reactions

Fans flooded the comments section, with some praising the heartwarming display of family love and the children’s poise, calling it one of the sweetest moments of the year.

However, others criticised the move, arguing that celebrity children should be shielded from mainstream exposure to protect their privacy.

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy Thrills Fans at BhimFest 2025

Award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy made a grand entry at the sold-out concert, getting the crowd on their feet as they sang along to his songs, word for word.

Ghanaian musicians DopeNation, D Cryme, Praye, LalixLola, and others wowed their audience with spectacular performances.

Later, Stonebwoy made a stunning return, dressed in all black, accompanied by the Afrozigi dance team and Incredible Zigi.

The unexpected presence of international musician Mr. P (formerly of P-Square), who enthralled the audience with his timeless songs, was the night’s main highlight.

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy's wife trends at his graduation ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy who graduated with a Master's degree from GIMPA.

The singer's wife Dr Louisa Ansong stole the spotlight with her beautiful kente gown and flawless makeup at the star-studded event.

Read also

Mahama seen bonding with children at boxing event, wins hearts online

Some social media users have commented on the celebrity mother of two's elegant look and hairstyle on Instagram.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Karen carney Bece 2025 Mtn ghana Ankara styles Mtn data transfer