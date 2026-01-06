Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Otumfour's Bodyguard Nearly Sacked from Police Headquarters Premises
Otumfour's Bodyguard Nearly Sacked from Police Headquarters Premises

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Popular Otumfuo Osei Tutu Asantehene II's 'bodyguard', Seidu Mba, arrived early at Police Headquarters, but something unexpected almost happened
  • Seidu Mba faced a tense moment when a police commander tried to sack him from the premises
  • However, he managed to turn the situation around, ending the encounter in a calm and professional way

On January 6, 2026, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paid a historic visit to the national Police headquarters in Accra.

Ghana, Seidu Mba, Otumfuo, Asantehene, Ghana Police, Police headquarters
Popular Otumfour bodyguard nearly removed from Police Headquarters before the king’s arrival. Tina News, Manuelphotography
Source: TikTok

Before his arrival, things got a bit tense at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters.

Otumfuo's 'close aide' and 'bodyguard', Seidu Mba, arrived early, waiting for the Asantehene, while police officers were lined up for the guard of honour parade.

At some point, a commander who didn’t know him signalled for him to leave, waving his hands and motioning “go, go.”

It could have been awkward, but it didn’t last long.

Seidu Mba and the Police commander reconciled

Another commander quickly stepped in to explain who Seidu Mba was.

Realising his mistake, the commander rushed over to apologise.

Watch the full video on X below:

What followed was a friendly handshake, laughter, and a few good vibes shared between them, a small moment that lightened the morning for everyone watching.

Social media users reacted to the encounter

For many, the exchange was a reminder that even in formal settings, simple gestures, like saying sorry and shaking hands, can turn tension into something positive.

Seidu Mba’s patience and professionalism didn’t go unnoticed, and those at the parade will remember the brief moment as a small but meaningful encounter.

Check out some comments below:

LIlMoGh commented:

"One thing about him is he is very respectful He knows when not act harshly. The police officer didn’t know who he is before."

Kofi Akatapporri commented:

"The fact that he respected the police first before reacting makes him a big guy."

ISIP commented:

"Power is not noise, and authority is not costume. When institutions work, no one is above protocol not even those who claim proximity to power. Respect is earned through order, not intimidation. This moment reminds us that true leadership stands on structure, not self-acclamation."

darkoo_ba commented:

"You saw how calm he was when asked to go out ,it’s just that the policeman in charge didn’t know him It’s normal We don’t have to make a mountain out of a mole hill."

Odogwu commented:

"I love that apology gestures from the policeman."
Otumfuo, Asantehene, bodyguard, Seidu Mba, Christmas, kids in Kumasi
Seidu Mba, the self-acclaimed bodyguard of the Otumfuo, celebrates Christmas with kids In Kumasi. Photo credit: @mr.gam41/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Seidu Mba celebrated Christmas with children

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Seidu Mba, self-acclaimed bodyguard of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, put smiles on the faces of some kids in Kumasi.

The heavily built man, known for his loyalty and dedication to the Asantehene, shared a special moment with the kids, showering them with gifts.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Seidu Mba was seen sharing biscuits and drinks with the kids as part of the Christmas celebrations. Each kid got a biscuit and a bottle of soft drink from the self-acclaimed bodyguard of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Source: YEN.com.gh

