Yaw Sarpong, in a video, looked fit and showed great signs of recovery as he performed with Maame Tiwaa in church

The veteran gospel musician raised his hands in the air without difficulty as he excitedly gave a decent performance

Yaw Sarpong was recently honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has shown massive progress as he continues his recovery from the severe illness that has hampered his musical career for over a year now.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the ailing singer performed with his longtime friend and bandmate, Maame Tiwaa, and his Asomafo music group at a recent church event.

Yaw Sarpong looked energetic as he sat on a table behind Tiwaa, who provided her smooth vocals for their performance in front of the congregation.

The Yen Nka Nkyere Yen Agya hitmaker freely motioned his hands in the air without any difficulties while he excitedly gave a decent performance.

Despite still feeling the effects of his health issues, the gospel musician looked to be in better shape than he had been in recent months.

Recently, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Due to his condition, Yaw Sarpong could not attend the event and receive the award in person. He delegated Maame Tiwaa to claim the award on his behalf.

Tiwaa, who also delivered an impressive musical performance at the event, shared that her bandleader could now walk a bit on his feet and was slowly getting back to his old self.

Yaw Sarpong's stroke and recovery journey

Yaw Sarpong has been on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024. The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

In recent months, Yaw Sarpong has often been spotted at numerous events with his musical band.

Yaw Sarpong's recovery journey stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akusika commented:

"I like the way he remembered Maame Tiwaa has to start first."

AGUDI3 AKYAA said:

"At least seeing Wofa Yaw still alive makes me feel good, whether the voice goes well or not."

pearlycyll wrote:

"Wofa is looking so good. Great is thy faithfulness 🙏."

