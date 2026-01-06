DJ Ohemaa Woyeje mourned her friend Ernest Gyamfi Donkor's tragic passing from heart failure after a holiday visit to Ghana

In a heartfelt tribute on social media, she opened up on their best moments together since becoming friends in Senior High School

Heartfelt tributes flooded social media as fans expressed condolences for the beloved media personality's close friend

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian media personality and disc jockey, DJ Ohemaa Woyeje, has stirred sadness on social media after announcing the death of a close friend.

DJ Ohemaa Woyeje mourns the death of her close friend and 'school father', Ernest Donkor Gyamfi aka Worry Not. Image credit: OhemaaWoyeje

Source: Facebook

The Angel 102.9 FM host to Facebook on Sunday, January 4, 2025, to mourn the death of Ernest Gyamfi Donkor, also known as Worry Not, her friend, school father, and dedicated listener.

According to the media personality, Worry Not, who was pursuing a PhD in Russia, died after returning to Ghana over the holiday period. He reportedly died from heart failure.

"Death! 😭 took ‘Worry Not’ my senior and school father away, and it’s hard to accept - after all the hustle for PHD in Economics in Russia 🇷🇺 Died after a visit to Ghana 🇬🇭 What's happening? We lost a brain and an entertainer, a father, husband, a globetrotter who is dearly loved by every man and woman," she wrote.

Ohemaa Woyeje noted their relationship began when they were both students at Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) and he became her school father. Later in life, she said Worry Not supported her career immensely, often tuning in to her show, whether in Ghana or abroad, and often leaving comments and feedback for her.

The Yadwumanie host described Worry Not as a fine gentleman and great brother, father, academian, and entertainer.

"Such a fine gentleman, so lovely since I knew you in the year 2000 till date. I’m going to miss you a lot. Who would send me the feedback from fans abroad? The bits of recordings of my own show u send to me when u tune in? The Facebook live comments and beautiful feedback whenever I mention ur name on air. I cannot finish writing the memories I will behold 4eva 🕊️ #RestInPeace brother, father, academian, entertainer, & all others. This hit hard!" she wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Ohemaa Woyeje announcing her friend’s death is below.

The tragedy occurred a few days after the media personality celebrated her birthday in a fine setting with friends and family.

Below is a TikTok video of Ohemaa Woyeje’s birthday celebration.

Reactions to Ohemaa Woyeje’s friend’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Ohemaa Woyeje’s friend, Worry Not.

Kwasi A Gyamfi said:

"So sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and his family. May our brother rest peacefully in the Lord, Ohemaa Woyeje."

Chris Nanasei Bonsu wrote:

"Oh, Worry? This world be some way oo."

Jonas Sowah commented:

"I drove him to pick his daughter from school months ago oooo. My boss, why?"

Nana Adwoa Agyemang said:

"Eiii Papa Gyamfi, we spoke not long ago, how do I break this news to Richie 😭😭😭😭😭?"

Ohemaa Woyeje and her husband, Mr Owusu Kusi, celebrate 8 years of marriage. Image Credit: @ohemaawoyeje

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Woyeje celebrates 8th wedding anniversary

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje and her husband marked their 8th wedding anniversary on April 8, 2025.

To mark the occasion, the Angel FM host shared memorable pictures from their wedding day and a lovely caption summarising their amazing journey.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh