Ghanaian content creator Mama Juliet has broken her silence after Osanju’s family accused her of embezzling funds raised for his late father, Agya K

In a video, the late TikToker's landlady denied the accusations from Osanju's sister, Abena Boatemaa, and threatened to expose her if she was pushed too far

Osanju's father, Agya K, died on December 27, 2025, just a few months after his popular son's death on September 1

Mama Juliet, the landlady and friend of TikToker before his death, has responded to the accusations laid against her by the content creator’s family.

Osanju's landlady, Mama Juliet, responds to accusations that she embezzled funds meant for the late TikToker's father, Agya K.

Popular TikToker Osanju passed away on September 1, 2025, after he suddenly fell ill at his home and was rushed to the hospital by Mama Juliet.

After his death, the landlady, who is also a content creator, bonded with Osanju’s father, Agya K, and started creating comedy videos with him.

Due to his feeble nature, some popular Ghanaian content creators online, most notably US-based TikToker Naana Donkor Arthur, organised fundraising drives for Agya K, with Mama Juliet as the coordinator.

Sadly, Osanju’s father passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the Koforidua Government Hospital.

His death marked the conclusion of a bitter year for the Frimpong family which started with the TikToker's mother, Veronica Frimpong aka Amonu, passing away in January.

Osanju’s family blasts Mama Juliet

After Agya K’s death, Osanju’s elder sister, Abena Boatemaa, caused a stir on social media after accusing Mama Juliet of embezzling funds meant for Agya K.

In a video shared by blogger and YouTuber Der MadKing on his TikTok page on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Boatemaa accused Mama Julie of squandering the funds they had received from the goodwill of Naana Donkor Arthur and others.

She alleged that Agya K suffered high blood pressure after discovering that the funds meant to cushion him had been allegedly stolen, leading to his death.

Mama Juliet responds to accusations

In a trending TikTok video, Osanjus’s landlady responded to the accusations levelled against her by the late TikToker’s sister.

She denied embezzling any cash meant for Agya K and listed off the ways she was rather helping him when he was alive.

She also accused Abena of lying on social media, noting she had audio of their private conversations, which paint a different picture.

Mama Juliet said out of respect for Osanju, Agya K, and another family member who called her, she would not expose Osanju’s sister, but warned that she was willing to go all out if her name continued to be smeared.

Osanju's father's final moments in the hospital surface on social media.

Agya K’s last hospital moments surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that photos showing the final moments of Osanju's father, Agya K in hospital surfaced on social media.

The images showed Agya K looking feeble as he slept on a bed while receiving medical treatment for his ailment at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

