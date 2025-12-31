The late content creator Osanju's elder sister, Abena Boatemaa, has spoken again, days after her father Agya K's untimely death

In a video, the late TikToker's sister made serious allegations against her brother's former landlady over the death of her dad

Osanju's elder sister's allegations concerning Agya K's death have triggered varying reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Abena Boatemaa, the eldest sister of the late content creator Osanju, has made new allegations against his former landlady, Mama Juliet, over the recent sudden demise of her father, Agya K.

Agya K passed away at the Koforidua Regional Hospital, also known as the Koforidua Government Hospital, on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Kumasi-based content creator and family friend Oheneba Jude announced the tragic news of his death in an emotional video on his official TikTok.

Despite not specifying the actual cause of his death, rumours indicated that Agya K had died from diabetes.

His sudden demise came months after the deaths of his son Osanju and wife Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu.

Following the death of his son, the late Agya K maintained a close relationship with his former landlady, Mama Juliet, with whom he created content on social media.

Osanju's sister accuses Juliet of Agya's death

In a video shared by blogger and YouTuber Der MadKing on his TikTok page on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Boatemaa accused Mama Juliet of causing her father's sudden demise.

She accused Osanju's landlady of allegedly embezzling funds her family received from social media personalities like Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA) after her brother's death in September.

Boatemaa claimed that the late Agya K passed away from high blood pressure after realising that Mama Juliet had allegedly stolen funeral donations for their family after her late brother's funeral.

The TikTok video of Osanju's elder sister, Abena Boatemaa, making accusations against Mama Juliet over her father, Agya K's death, is below:

Agya K's final moments before death surface

Days after his sudden demise, photos showing Agya's final moments on earth were circulated on social media.

In the photos, the late Osanju's father looked feeble as he slept on a bed while receiving medical treatment for his ailment at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

Agya K's final moments at the hospital evoked sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok photos of Agya K's final moments before his death are below:

Osanju's sister's accusations against Juliet stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame Boatemaa commented:

"The day I saw Agya K with Sister Julie, I told my mom if this man dies, they will blame this woman."

Adiepena wrote:

"The way they are saying it is as if Mama Julie was dating Agya K. Eii owuo akyi hmm."

Araba_DIY said:

"When I heard her say her dad was fed with foods he wasn’t supposed to eat, I knew she was going to accuse Juli of killing the man."

Osanju's sister mourns Agya K's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju's sister mourned Agya K's demise on the media's visit to her family's residence.

In a video, Boatemaa broke down in tears as she reflected on the big losses she and her family had suffered in 2025.

The late content creator's elder sister also detailed her father, Agya K's, health issues before he unexpectedly passed on.

