Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly alleged the exact cause of the late Daddy Lumba's death days after his funeral service in Kumasi

In a video, the controversial media personality also alleged the location of the late highlife music icon's resting place

Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations concerning Daddy Lumba's death and burial has triggered mixed reactions from netizens online

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has made new allegations regarding the cause of Daddy Lumba's death and the location of his burial site.

Daddy Lumba died at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman Wontumi, Lil Win and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

The late musician's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, Papa Shee, and other members of the immediate family did not attend the funeral service due to their dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements and their court cases.

Following the solemn event, speculations about the exact location of the late Daddy Lumba's burial place have emerged on social media.

Afia alleges cause of Daddy Lumba's death

In a TikTok live session with her followers on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Afia slammed Akosua Serwaa after business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's response to allegations of his involvement in her legal dispute.

Afia also alleged that the late highlife legend was buried at his plush residence in East Legon, Accra, in accordance with his dying wish.

Evangelist Papa Shee defends Dr Osei Kwame Despite amid rumours of interfering in the Akosua Serwaa vs Odo Broni beef. Image credit: @kellymensa, @gh.facts

In response to questions about the late Daddy Lumba's autopsy reports, the controversial social media personality alleged that the late singer died from a cardiac arrest.

She said:

"He was buried at his residence in East Legon, which was his dying wish. Do you know what killed him? He died from a cardiac arrest."

Afia also claimed that he had previously advised the late singer's Abusuapanin to publicly share the cause of his death.

Daddy Lumba's family dispute after his death

Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

IIV commented:

"So now it’s cardiac arrest? One person's death, so many stories."

Babylast said:

"If it's cardiac arrest, then why did Freda Afriyie say it was sodium, and others said it was human error? Also, why will 2pac come to lie to us, the people, that it was DL in the lying state during the funeral, right?"

Aracelisergio13 wrote:

"If that was true, then what was stopping them from allowing the real siblings to do another postmortem or see the body?"

Papa Shee responds to Despite's statement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee responded to Despite's statement denying his involvement in the dispute between the late Daddy Lumba's family after his death.

In a video, the evangelist defended the business mogul, denying claims of his involvement in the court disputes and the daily operations at his various media platforms.

Evangelist Papa Shee also urged the public to disregard the numerous accusations against Despite.

