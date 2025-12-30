Evangelist Papa Shee has publicly defended Dr Osei Kwame Despite over allegations of interfering in Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni's beef

In a video, the musician-turned-evangelist said Despite's name was being dragged on social media for clout, even though he was innocent

Papa Shee's defence of the business mogul came a day after he addressed claims about his alleged role in the beef between Daddy Lumba’s wives

Ghanaian hiplife great turned man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee, has jumped to the defence of Dr Osei Kwame Despite amid the beef over Daddy Lumba’s passing.

On December 29, 2025, billionaire Ghanaian businessman and founder of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, broke his silence on the legal battle between the late musician Daddy Lumba’s wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

In a conversation with media personality Fiifi Pratt, Despite denied accusations that he was clandestinely manipulating events in favour of Odo Broni.

Attempting to explain himself, the businessman said that he was on no one’s side but was only doing his best to help manage affairs after his friend’s death.

He narrated that after Daddy Lumba’s death, he had visited the family house to express his condolences and donated GH₵ 100,000 for the upkeep of the house.

He also said that after Akosua Serwaa arrived in Ghana, he gifted her and her children some money and later gave a car and more money to Papa Shee to be given to her.

Dr Despite said he had nothing to gain by supporting either Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni and called for the rumours placing him in the midst of the feud to cease.

Below is the TikTok video of Osei Kwame Despite addressing the rumours surrounding his alleged involvement in the Akosua Serwaa versus Odo Broni beef.

Daddy Lumba's wives: Papa Shee defends Despite

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Evangelist Papa Shee, a staunch ally of Akosua Serwaa, spoke up to defend Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

He stated that, contrary to social media rumours, the businessman had played no part in the ongoing feud between the late legend’s wives.

Reacting to the claims, Papa Shee said the accusations against him were merely social media rumours and should be disregarded.

He also said that Despite had no involvement in the operations of Despite Media, which has been accused of being used as a vehicle to attack Maame Akosua Serwaa.

Below is the TikTok post of Papa Shee defending Dr Despite.

Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni’s beef explained

Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

After the musician’s death, a fierce legal battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a case at the Kumasi High Court seeking a declaration that she was the late musician’s sole legal spouse, having married him under German civil law in 2004.

On November 29, 2025, the Kumasi High Court delivered a landmark judgement rejecting her claim and declaring both women as the late musician’s surviving spouses.

Papa Shee speaks about Akosua Serwaa’s condition

