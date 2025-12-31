At just 13 years old, Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey made history, confidently stepping onto the stage and emerging as the winner of Miss SHS 2025

The beauty queen has inspired many young students watching her journey to dream big and work harder towards their goals

Some Ghanaians have celebrated Joy-Gwenever’s achievement as a reminder that talent and leadership can begin early

The organisers of Miss SHS 2025 have crowned Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey as the new queen to champion the organisation’s activities.

Hi Skul Trace TV conducted a series of creative tasks to encourage the beauty queen to think outside the box ahead of the finale.

Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey wins Miss SHS 2025

On December 28, 2025, Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey emerged as the winner of the 2025 Miss SHS pageant, where phenomenal students from various senior high schools competed for cash prizes and the bragging rights as the most beautiful girl of the batch.

Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey (Gwen), who represented the Greater Accra Region, stood out with her fluent English, accent, personality, and natural beauty without any cosmetic procedures.

Princess-Larissah Aforde Wodo, currently enrolled at Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School and representing the Eastern Region, placed second in the beauty pageant.

The second runner-up, Ramatu Bilah Ango from Accra Wesley Girls', represented the Northern Region with pride and won over the audience with her performances.

GMB queens grace Miss SHS finale

The 2025 edition of the Miss SHS competition featured 19 contestants from schools including Mfantsiman Girls', Accra Wesley Girls', Temasco, O’Reilly SHS, Kpedze SHS, Odasco, Ghanata SHS, Chemu SHS, St. Catherine, and others.

Some past contestants of Ghana’s Most Beautiful served as judges at the finale, where exceptional SHS students with great abilities were selected.

Greater Accra Region’s Princess Dede (GMB 2021) and Volta Region’s Christine Edem Tsekumah (GMB 2017) graced the event to help select the winner and share their personal experiences as past beauty queens.

Joy-Gwenever Nardu Lartey (Gwen) beat other contestants to win the crown, sash, a cash prize of twelve thousand Ghana cedis, and other packages from event sponsors.

2023 GMB winner Selorm bags Master’s degree

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Queen Selorm Magdelene Gadah has graduated with a master’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The gorgeous fashion model and influencer wore a stylish outfit and glamorous hairstyle for her graduation ceremony.

Queen Selorm rocked an elegant hairstyle similar to the one she wore for her star-studded wedding ceremony.

Volta Region’s Etornam wins 2025 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 30-year-old Etornam from the Volta Region was crowned winner of the 2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.

The outspoken beauty queen revealed that she started school at age 14 and aims to support others in her region to achieve their dreams.

Some social media users congratuated Queen Etornam after her first interview with the TV3 morning show host.

