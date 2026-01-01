Zanetor and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings attended the NDC's 44th Revolution anniversary event on December 31, 2025

In a video, the two famous siblings received a great reception from party supporters at the venue of the event

Zanetor and Kimathi's appearance at the event marked a rare sighting for them after their late mother Nana Konadu's burial

Zanetor and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, two children of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, have made a rare public appearance together after the burial of their late mother on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Zanetor and Kimathi Rawlings make a rare public appearance at the NDC's 44th Revolution anniversary event after their mother Nana Konadu's funeral. Photo source: @amistytvgh, @ichrisgh

Source: Instagram

The state funeral for the late former first lady Nana Konadu was held at the Black Star Square in Accra, with the deceased's family members, including her four children and her grandchildren, attending the solemn event.

Many important dignitaries, including President John Dramani Mahama, former president Nana Akufo-Addo, and John Agyekum Kufuor, were also present at the state funeral to bid farewell to the late fomer First Lady.

Nana Konadu passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital at the age of 76 after a short illness.

In a press briefing after the NDP party founder's death, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, shared that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.

Nana Konadu had attended the funeral service of Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at the Christ the King Church in Accra, a day before her untimely demise.

The YouTube video of Nana Konadu's state funeral is below:

Zanetor and Kimathi make rare public appearance

Over a month after burying their mother, Zanetor and Kimathi were spotted together at the commemoration event of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 44th Revolution anniversary.

The annual event held to celebrate the late J.J. Rawlings' legacy in the political history of the country was held at the Asafotufiam Park in Ada on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Supporters and several high-profile leaders from the ruling NDC party, including the Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, attended the event.

Zanetor Rawlings' first daughter, Leilani Rawlings, pays glowing tribute to her grandmother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at her state funeral on November 28, 2025. Photo source: Citi FM

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Zanetor and Kimathi attracted a big crowd as their security personnel escorted them to the respective vehicles following the conclusion of the event.

The Agyeman-Rawlings siblings appeared to be still mourning their late mother as they wore black outfits for the event.

Their rare public appearance at the NDC's 44th Revolution anniversary event has garnered reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Zanetor and Kimathi Rawlings making their public appearance at the NDC's event is below:

Zanetor and Kimathi's public appearance stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sarawniyan Ninche commented:

"May almighty Allah be with Rawlings's family and protect them ❤️."

Lady Margaret wrote:

"Ey3 zu, ey3 za."

