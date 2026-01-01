Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has urged his fellow artistes to promote unity in the industry and prioritise collaboration.

In a post-performance interview, he opened up about why he has produced so many hit songs over the years.

KiDi shares the inspiration behind his success

The award-winning singer explained why his songs consistently top charts and earn numerous nominations at various music award schemes.

The secular musician attributed his success to God and expressed deep gratitude to his management team for their hard work behind the scenes.

The father of one emphasised that his success has always been a collective effort, stating that collaboration has been central to both his strategy and impact. He also highlighted a trend that has defined the international success of African music over the past decade.

"It’s not by my power or talent that I’ve been able to churn out hits for nine years. We make our music, but at the end of the day, it’s just grace. Shout out to my team as well. I’m nothing without them.

"We’re from a country where there are not many of us,” he noted. “One of the strategies I feel will get us out there and get our names out there is through collaboration. There is so much power in collaboration—two powers coming together to form something amazing."

You can cast your mind to all the African songs in the last decade that have crossed over into the world. Most of the time, the ones with lasting impact have been collaborations. According to him, partnerships are not just creative choices but essential tools for success in the music industry.

KiDi calls on artistes to collaborate in 2026

Mon Bebe hitmaker KiDi urged artists, especially those in Ghana, to put aside egos and differences and work together intentionally for the growth of the industry.

Adding to the excitement, KiDi teased fans with news of a new album set for release in 2026, and he did so with his signature confidence:

"Listen, you know, whenever I release an album, it goes album of the year, straight, he said with a smile. “I’m bringing something amazing. I want everyone to keep their fingers crossed."

The 32-year-old ended the interview on a heartfelt note, encouraging Ghanaians to live fully and love freely this holiday season:

"We only have one life,” he said. “So enjoy yourselves and show love to others."

In just a few minutes, KiDi managed to remind audiences why he remains one of Ghana’s most respected voices in music.

