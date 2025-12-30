Ghanaian rapper-turned-financial advisor Opanka stirred concern after recounting how he narrowly escaped a terrifying accident in Ghana

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on December 30, 2025, the former hitmaker blamed poor road conditions for the constant road accidents in the country

The rapper relocated to the United States after pausing his music career and spoke about the massive infrastructure developments abroad

The Taste hitmaker appeared on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, to speak about his life and career.

In an interaction with the host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante, Opanka opened up on the differences between Ghana and the United States, where he relocated a few years ago.

According to the rapper, the major difference between the two countries was the lack of good roads, which affected everything in the country.

“The roads [in Ghana] are very bad. After I travelled outside, I realised that in the evening, they always have road construction ongoing. This is because we use roads for everything we do; when you're going to work, or you're going to the hospital, everything you do, you need to use the road,” Opanka said.

He added that due to good roads, people abroad can easily honour time commitments because you can generally tell how long it would take to get to your destination, while a trip that should take 20 minutes can take hours in Ghana due to the bad roads.

Opanka concluded by sharing vivid details of a moment when he narrowly survived an accident in Ghana, describing it as one of the scariest moments of his life.

Dadie Opanka relocates abroad

Opanka rose to fame in the early 2010s as part of an era of the golden age of hip-hop in Tema, which led to the rise of several stars, including Sarkodie and D Cryme.

He churned out multiple hit songs and landed features with Sarkodie, Patoranking, Okyeame Kwame, and more.

Opanka abruptly disappeared from the music scene at the height of his career, sparking bewilderment among Ghanaians.

He later said that he had moved to the United States to further his education, after which he announced that he was putting his rap career on hold.

“For the time being, I have paused my music career to explore a different path. I’ve taken on the role of a financial advisor, where I help individuals achieve their financial goals with tax-free services. It’s a fulfilling role that aligns with my passion for guiding people toward success,” he said in an interview in January 2025.

Opanka sadly loses sister

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Opanka announced the death of his sister in a heartbreaking social media post.

In the January 30, 2024, post, the rapper lamented the loss of his best friend and confidante and said the entire year had been ruined by her death.

