A Ghanaian man who moved to the US has left many people feeling inspired after he opened up about his grass-to-grace story

This comes after Sam Charles posted a video detailing the tough start he had in the US and his present reality after two years in the country

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have praised the young man for his resilience and determination to succeed

A young Ghanaian man now based in the US, Sam Charles, has become a source of motivation to many after he opened up about his humble beginnings in the country.

Taking to TikTok to share his grass-to-grace story, Sam Charles posted a video of himself on December 12, 2025, when he first arrived in New York as an international student.

The clip showed him alone, looking sad and confused, with his luggage beside him.

He disclosed in the caption that upon arriving in the US on July 24, 2023, with less than $100 and nowhere to stay, he ended up sleeping on a street of New York that night.

“24th July 2023, arrived in the USA with $100 to my name and nowhere to stay, and ended up sleeping on the streets of New York that day,” the caption read.

The video then showed his massive transformation after two years in the US. This time, he appeared cheerful and confident as he delivered a speech on human rights at an event held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“24th July 2025, speaking at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on international human rights,” the caption read.

The touching video, which highlights the strides and gains Sam Charles has made since relocating to the US, had generated over 2,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing.

Reactions to Sam Charles’ inspiring story

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video thanked the young man for using his experience to inspire others living abroad.

sevenyardgeng051 commented:

"The definition of God’s grace. God, please let my star continue to shine brighter."

sandra_ewura commented:

"This is so inspiring. I’m happy for you, stranger!"

AMENYO JOSHUA AGOWU added:

"God remains the ultimate lifter of men."

NO LOVE SPORT indicated:

"Please, I want to share something with you."

sterling_yawskay added:

"God has been so good, and He will continue to do great things."

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

"Your story is inspiring and gives hope to Ghanaians abroad who are struggling that good days are coming. Stay strong."

