Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has shared her plans to marry again in the future if she finds the right person

The Kumawood star never posted her wedding, pregnancy and family on her verified social media pages before

Some social media users have commented on a post which Ghanaweb shared on their Facebook page, sparking debate online

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and television presenter Emelia Brobbey sparked widespread conversations after stating that divorce is a normal part of life.

In a viral video, she explained that divorce is not exclusive to celebrities, stressing that ordinary people also go through it.

Emelia Brobbey talks about divorce in a viral post sighted on Ghanaweb's Facebook page. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

Emelia Brobbey talks about her divorce

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on GhanaWeb, Emelia Brobbey cautioned the public against stigmatising divorce. She explained that no one enters marriage expecting it to fail, but sometimes things do not work out as planned, leading to separation.

The actress highlighted that celebrities often go through emotional struggles during divorce, but are forced to hide their pain and appear strong in public.

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey looks gorgeous in decent looks for her viral photoshoot before announcing her divorce. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

She also noted that some couples reach a mutual understanding before divorcing, which is why many divorcees can remain friends afterwards.

She said that divorce should not be viewed as a taboo, adding that people from all walks of life experience it when relationships stop working. According to her, mutual agreement and understanding often play a key role in how peacefully a divorce is handled.

Reactions as Emelia Brobbey discusses divorce

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's post, where she talked about marrying again if she finds the right man.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kuuriko Andrews commented:

"The right men are also looking for the right women. So be one before!."

Karma Herodotus stated:

"Your character will define the right person."

Aflo Edzesim Empress commented:

"First of all, you have to make yourself the right person, all the best in advance."

Chukwuemeka Louis Nwanunu stated:

"Village people's at work."

Ruth Dzogbenuku Egya-Ebate commented:

"First of all, are you a right person?."

Mumuni Bawumia stated:

"Then I am available for you ooo queen."

Gilbert Owusu-Nyame commented:

"There's never a right person. How about u?."

Gbentie Longi stated:

"There is no right person in marriage."

Ramzey Jrn commented

"If you have a bad attitude with that mentality of, I know my right, how can you meet the right person."

OutsideGentility Home Cry stated:

"Then you also need to behave in the right manner."

Emelia Brobbey talks about McBrown’s divorce

The Okukuseku Talk Show host Emelia Brobbey also shared her thoughts on Nana Ama McBrown’s divorce. She described the situation as a normal life experience, emphasising that celebrity status does not make anyone immune to marital challenges.

Emelia Brobbey explained that fame can either strengthen or strain a marriage, depending on how couples manage public attention and pressure. She added that while celebrity life comes with privileges, it also introduces unique challenges that can affect relationships.

Speaking about her own future, Emelia Brobbey disclosed that she is not against marriage and may consider remarrying if she meets the right partner. She explained that compatibility, understanding, and mutual respect would be key factors in her decision.

According to her, marriage is beautiful and meaningful for women, and she would gladly embrace it again if the opportunity presents itself under the right conditions.

Emelia Brobbey visits Lumba's house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who paid her respects to Daddy Lumba by visiting his family at their residence in East Legon.

The Kumawood actress was seen crying in a video when she arrived at the location to console the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu's wife and children.

Some social media users reacted to Emelia Brobbey's videos, which bloggers posted online.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh