Proud old students of Mfantsipim SHS have been making headlines since their NSMQ victory

The aftermath of their fourth win of this trophy has been enormous, as they continue showering gifts on the boys

Aside from the ultimate winning prize, the student representatives have received gifts including money, laptops, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a trip to Dubai, among others

The winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz have also been rewarded with a free trip to Dubai.

According to social media influencer GH Hyper, the trip will be sponsored by a proud alumnus and business mogul, Kofi Amoa-Abban.

“Just in: Businessman and proud Mfantsipim alumnus @kofiamoa.abban has confirmed to GH Hyper that winners of this year’s National Science & Maths Quiz will receive a fully paid trip to Dubai! And guess what? GH Hyper will be joining them on this exclusive tour! Congratulations Mfantsipim 🏆,” GH Hyper posted on his Instagram platform on Friday, November 7, 2025.

The aftermath of their victory against St. Augustine’s SHS and Opoku Ware Senior High School has been enormous, as proud individuals, groups, and old students continue to shower them with gifts.

One can best describe it as an overwhelming number of gifts for their excellent performance in the just-ended NSMQ 2025.

Amid the buzz over the 2025 National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ), Opoku Ware School (OWASS) students are now joining the conversation on what they think really matters.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Nyira 104.5 FM, a number of OWASS student, speaking on the sidelines after their school placed third, shared their thoughts on the contest.

According to one, winning the NSMQ should not be a student’s main goal. Instead, students should focus on excelling in the WASSCE, which he described as the ultimate purpose of being in school.

He emphasised that while winning was good, it was not the ultimate goal, believing that scholarships gained from winning the quiz would only go to waste if the WASSCE was not passed.

“The NSMQ is just something they do yearly. The WASSCE is more important than NSMQ. If you pass your WASSCE and don’t win the NSMQ, it doesn’t matter. But if you win the NSMQ for your school and fail the WASSCE, what’s the use? They will give you a scholarship, but what will be the point if you can’t pass?” he remarked.

He further referenced a contestant who supposedly won the NSMQ for his school but failed his WASSCE.

“He was a very good contestant for Adisadel.”

Defending champions Mfantsipim win 2025 NSMQ

Meanwhile, Mfantsipim School (Botwe) has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 NSMQ, with the defending champions taking the trophy back home.

With this win, the school has now claimed its fourth title in the national competition, after victories in 1999, 2014, and 2024.

They are now tied with Prempeh College and St. Augustine's College St. Augustine’s College, who also have four titles each.

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon) remains the most successful school in the competition, holding eight titles.

For their prize package, Mfantsipim School received GH₵70,000 (approximately $6,500) in cash, insurance for the contestants, and scholarship packages.

Part of the prize money went to the school, part to the contestants, and part to their trainers.

The contestants and their school also received additional prizes worth over GH₵5,000, including laptops and other items from sponsors.

All three Mfantsipim boys were also awarded a free trip to Dubai, during which they will be accompanied by one teacher.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the Vice President of the Old Students Association threw a friendly challenge to PRESEC, Legon, indicating that its record would be broken.

He also emphasised that Mfantsipim would return next year to win the 2026 trophy in celebration of the school's 150th anniversary.

OWASS contestant Stephen Baah honoured by NSMQ

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on the inspiring story of Stephen Apemah-Baah, the National Science and Maths Quiz star from Opoku Ware School (OWASS).

Stephen, who represented his school from Form 1 to his final year, leading them to three consecutive finals, has earned nationwide admiration for his dedication and brilliance.

In recognition of his exceptional performance in the contest, despite being unable to claim the coveted trophy, the NSMQ awarded him a trophy and a cash prize of GH₵5,000.

