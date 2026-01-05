A video of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s multi million mansion at Pokuase in Accra surfaced online and trended across social media

The mansion featured a modern glass heavy design and a striking gold plated main gate that drew massive public attention

The video sparked mixed reactions, with supporters praising his success while others debated wealth and leadership in religious spaces

A video of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s multi million mansion at Pokuase in Accra has surfaced online, and it has quickly become a major talking point on social media.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is the founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC), sometimes called Second Chance Church or the Philadelphia Movement in Ghana.

In the video, the house appears massive and carefully built, with a modern design that immediately stands out.

The structure features wide glass sections that give it a clean, elegant look and allow the building to shine from different angles.

One detail that has caught almost everyone’s attention is the gold plated main gate.

As the camera moves closer, the gate stands out boldly, adding to the sense of luxury surrounding the property.

Others have taken the opportunity to spark wider conversations about wealth, leadership, and public expectations, especially when it comes to religious figures in Ghana.

For now, the video of the Pokuase mansion continues to circulate widely, keeping social media busy and fueling conversations across different platforms.

Netizens reacted to Adom Kyei Duah's mansion

Many viewers have commented that the mansion looks solid and thoughtfully planned, clearly separating it from ordinary residential buildings in the area.

Online users have been reacting strongly to this feature, with some praising the design while others simply expressing shock at how grand the entrance looks.

As usual, the video has drawn mixed reactions.

Supporters of the Believers Worship Centre leader have described the mansion as the reward for years of dedication, discipline, and commitment to ministry.

@real commented:

There's nothing wrong in a man of God leaving good, Our minds are too weak that we think a pastor or even Christians should be poor, God bless him

Point Forward Enterprise commented:

"So you expect him to live in a kiosk right because he is a pastor."

Adaziwaaaa comented:

"Philadelphia to the whole wiase.I receive such blessings in double folds."

kester096 commented:

"My mind just told me my future wife is here and she needs airtime……what network baby?."

qwequ_10 commented:

"When the LORD be for us who can be against us never no body can take it from us 😇😇😇I receive my testimony in the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS ADOM NYAME AMEN."

Philadelphia's huge auditorium is set to host thousands of worshippers for the 2025 end-of-year service. Image credit: Adom Kyei Duah (Facebook), Sika Official (X)

Adom Kyei's massive church auditoirum surfaced online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the newly constructed Philadelphia City Auditorium on Kumasi Road stood out with its massive, factory-warehouse-like structure, making it arguably the largest auditorium in Ghana

The auditorium was equipped with huge TVs, advanced sound systems, and modern facilities designed to host thousands of worshippers comfortably

A trending video of the new auditorium sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users expressing their view over the grand facility

