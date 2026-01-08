Veteran Ghanaian actor Samuel Ruffy Quansah resurfaced in public for the first time after his long hiatus from the movie industry

In a viral photo on social media, the veteran movie star and filmmaker showed off his physical makeover after many years living in the US

Samuel Ruffy Quansah's latest public appearance has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actor Samuel Ruffy Quansah has resurfaced after many years out of the public scene.

Samuel Ruffy, popularly known for his role in the infamous Tigo Ghana commercial in the 2000s, has been inactive in the film industry for almost a decade after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

Samuel flaunts massive transformation after resurfacing

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Ruffy Samuel took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself in the New Year.

In the photo, the veteran actor looked handsome, wearing an all-black outfit with an expensive chain, sneakers, glasses, and a beanie hat as he posed for the camera beside a luxurious white minivan parked on the street.

Ruffy also showed off his transformation, as he looked slimmer and in great physical shape than he used to be when he was active in the Ghanaian film industry many years ago.

It appeared that the seasoned actor had made significant progress in his weight loss journey abroad in recent years.

Ruffy Samuel's rare public appearance ignited positive reactions from the actor's numerous fans, who flooded the comments section of his social media post.

The Instagram photo of Samuel Ruffy Quansah flaunting his physical transformation is below:

Who is Samuel Ruffy Quansah?

Samuel Ruffy Quansah is a veteran Ghanaian actor who gained prominence in the film industry in the 2000s and the 2010s.

He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Young Father Productions, a company that produces movies, commercials, advertising, and marketing and distributes African movies.

He has starred in many films alongside many renowned movie stars, including Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare, Evelyn Addo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Juliet Ibrahim, Prince David Osei, Ecow Smith Asante, Rama Brew, Oge Okoye, Nana Ama McBrown, and many others.

Some of his movies include Games People Play, Golden Stool, Small World, Lost Desire, Love and Lust etc.

Ruffy earned significant recognition for his appearance in one of the telecommunication company Tigo Ghana's infamous TV commercials, which earned him the nickname "Honey Coochi Coochi."

He was an official brand ambassador for the company in the 2010s.

His acting skills have earned him nominations in the African Movie Academy Awards and the Ghana Movie Awards schemes in the past.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ruffy is based in East Orange, New Jersey, in the US.

The YouTube video of Samuel Ruffy Quansah's Tigo Ghana commercial is below:

Samuel Ruffy's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

David Owusu commented:

"You are looking great, boss."

Jeremiah Kweku Andoh said:

"Honey Chukuchuku, it has been a long time since I saw you."

Her Excellency12 wrote:

"Happy New Year Fam."

Bani Nathan commented:

"The young father for real."

