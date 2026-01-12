Mawuli Gavor's wife, Remya has fuelled divorce rumours after almost four years of marriage with a social media post

In a since-deleted post, she accused the actor of failing to perform his duties as a father to their little daughter, Maya

Remya Gavor's allegations against Mawuli has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Remya Gavor, the Indian-Austrian wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor, has raised speculations about their marriage.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post shared by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah on Monday, January 12, 2026, Remya accused Mawuli Gavor of ignoring her and their daughter, Maya.

According to the actor's wife, her husband hardly called to check up on their daughter until she personally called him on his phone number.

Remya alleged that her nanny, whom she employed two months ago, had surprised her daughter Maya with more gifts than Mawuli.

She claimed that her husband also failed to purchase any gift for their little daughter during the Christmas celebrations in 2025.

She wrote:

"He never calls! It is always us who call him. He never asks how she is doing! How can anyone not want to be in this girl's life? My nanny of two months has brought Maya more gifts than her father has given her in 3 years."

"This was the third Christmas he has not given her a gift. He asked me what she would like because, obviously, he has no idea what she likes."

Remya questioned why close associates of Mawuli have failed to criticise him for being an irresponsible father towards their daughter.

She wrote:

"Again, nobody in his circle seems to care that he is a deadbeat dad. Which is so wild to me, everybody acting Christian and pretending that family is so important. But nobody would tell him it is okay to miss a wedding because you haven't seen your child in 10 months."

The Instagram post of Remya Gavor accusing Mawuli Gavor of being irresponsible is below:

When did Mawuli Gavor get married?

Mawuli Gavor tied the knot with his Indian-Austrian wife, Remya Gavor, in a private wedding ceremony in August 2022, a year after they began their romantic relationship.

In past interviews, the Ghanaian actor detailed the reasons behind his and his wife's decision to marry early after becoming a couple.

On February 28, 2023, Mawuli and Remya welcomed their daughter, Maya, six months after they became a married couple.

The couple has kept their daughter out of the public limelight since birth, occasionally posting photos and videos of their fun moments as a family.

The Instagram photos of Mawuli Gavor and his wife, Remya Gavor, in public are below:

Mawuli Gavor's wife's post sparks divorce rumours

The post by Remya Gavor has resurrected conversation about her marriage, with many suggesting that her union with Mawuli has collapsed.

Ahma_sarpomaa commented:

"At this point 😂😂, let us all take a break from relationships, reset, and come back stronger 🙄🙄 because eii."

I_am_maame1 wrote:

"Marriage ong! It can make or unmake you. Let's choose to love ourselves first always o, hmm."

Rahma_oxox wrote:

"This is the lifestyle of many Ghanaian men. It is as if they hate fatherhood."

