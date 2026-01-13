Tima Kumkum has broken her silence after her recent social media posts raised speculations about her second marriage ending

In a video, the media personality responded to questions posed by some netizens who wanted her to clear the air on the matter

Tima Kumkum's response to the divorce rumours on social media has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality and actress Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has reacted to online inquiries into her second marriage amid divorce rumours.

Tima Kumkum responds to questions about her marriage to Dominic Duodu amid divorce rumours. Photo source: Tima Kumkum, @tgbct6/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok post she shared on Sunday, January 4, 2026, Tima Kumkum travelled to have fun and shared a video showing moments from her trip, including riding on horseback.

While her fun trip was something positive, the Adom FM presenter's caption did not seem to match the energy of her video, choosing to lament about failed relationships.

Tima noted that one would not need to beg their partner to change if they are wanted, adding that a partner who constantly wants you to adjust your life without adjusting theirs is making it clear that he or she does not want you.

She said:

"Sometimes the signs are not hidden; they are loud. A person who truly wants to change will make the effort because they want you, not because you begged."

"When someone expects you to constantly adjust to a lifestyle that drains you, dismisses your values, or feels inhumane to your spirit, that is clarity, not confusion."

She thus urged her followers to pay attention to behaviours and not promises, and leave when the red flags become glaring.

She said:

"Pay attention to patterns, not promises. You will always know when you are not wanted; energy never lies. And when the red flags stop whispering and start shaking hard, choose yourself. Leaving is not weakness; it is wisdom. Protect your peace. Always."

Tima's TikTok post raised speculations about her marriage, with many suggesting that her union with her husband, Dominic Duodu, whom she married in July 2023, had collapsed, and others wishing her well.

The TikTok video of Tima Kumkum vacationing is below:

Tima Kumkum responds to divorce rumours

On Monday, January 12, 2026, Tima held a TikTok live session to interact with her numerous followers on social media. The broadcaster responded to some questions and comments from her followers.

The veteran radio presenter praised her audience, including controversial socialite Ayisha Modi, for the lovely messages they shared during the interaction.

Fans debate the state of Tima Kumkum's marriage after seeing the caption of her recent holiday post on social media. Photo source: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

During the session, a TikToker with the account name Queen questioned Tima on the rumours about her divorce to ascertain whether they were true.

She asked:

"They said you have been divorced for the third time. How and why?"

In response, the media personality broke into laughter as she questioned why the TikToker would claim that she had been divorced for the third time. She later declined to comment further on the matter.

She responded:

"So it means I have been married three times? No comment, Queen."

When pressed on the divorce rumours again, Tima described the questions as "BECE" and "thesis" questions.

The TikTok video of Tima Kumkum responding to questions about her marriage is below:

Tima Kumkum's response to rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bridget commented:

"She is so funny."

Adjoa Mansah said:

"Whether she is still married or divorced is none of anybody's business."

Obaa Afia wrote:

"Just be yourself. Don't listen to anyone."

Mawuli Gavor's wife Remya fuels divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mawuli Gavor's wife fuelled divorce rumours after calling out the actor in a social media post on Monday, January 12, 2026.

In her post, Remya Gavor levelled several allegations against her husband with regard to his responsibilities as a father to their daughter.

Mawuli Gavor's wife also chastised the actor's friends for failing to criticise him over his alleged actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh