Jackie Appiah celebrated her son Damien Agyemang's 20th birthday with a lovely message and shared fine pictures

The pictures showed the actress' son in different shades, looking all-grown and handsome

Many people thronged the comments section to celebrate the actress' son with birthday wishes and also prayers

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has marked her son Damien Agyemang's birthday with a social media tribute.

Damien Agyemang, born in 2005, turned 20 years old on Monday, October 13, 2025. His mother shared photos and an emotional message in celebration.

Taking to Instagram, the actress showed different shades of her handsome son. The emotional tribute showcased the close bond between mother and son.

Jackie Appiah showers love on Damien Agyemang

In the first slide of the carousel, Jackie Appiah twinned in white with her son, who had his left hand wrapped around her shoulder. The other slides showed Damien standing alone in locations which looked exotic.

Captioning the photos, Jackie prayed for God's guidance and blessing for her son, while expressing pride in the young man he has become.



"Happy Birthday my dear son @damienagyemang ❤️❤️ May the Lord continue to guide and protect you on this journey of life, may the Lord continue to bless you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become🤩.Continue to make mama proud, I love you❤️❤️," she said.

See Jackie Appiah's birthday post for her son below:

Watch below for a video of Damien and actress Kalsoume Sinare in a warm interaction at her mum's birthday celebration on December 5, 2024:

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's son's 20th birthday

The birthday celebration posts generated an outpouring of love and well-wishes from across social media platforms. Fellow Ghanaian celebrities, including actors, musicians, and media personalities, joined fans in celebrating Damien's special day.

Comments flooded in praising Jackie's parenting, Damien's handsome appearance, and the evident love between mother and son. Many followers expressed nostalgia, recalling when Jackie first introduced Damien to the public as a young child and marvelling at how time has flown.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below.

akuapem_poloo said:

"Proud of you, sweet Mama 🙌."

globaladusafowah said:

"Happy birthday, boy … grow to be mum's biggest ❤️❤️❤️❤️."



Luchydonalds said:

"Is this Damiennn?? I’m not too old to be his wife anymore 😂."



ruthkadiri said:

"Rich and famous 😍😍😍."

albyablord said:

"@jackieappiah you are BLESSED. Happy birthday handsome. Gods direction and protection 🙏🎊🎊🥰."



sinealsmith.ed said:

"Baxide, Jackie when did you have a SON! I thought the caption was gonna say he is your 😂😂😂😂😂 Happy Birthday to him."



adamsmadisa said:

"SO JACKIE HAS A BIG SON LIKE, HONESTLY THIS IS MY FIRST TIME, BUT WAIT OOO IS IT TRUE THIS BOY IS HER SO? PLEASE U GUYS SHOULD TELL ME."

