An old video showing Daddy Lumba's daughter, Charlyn Fosu's previous time in the modelling industry has surfaced

In a video, the late highlife legend's daughter showed off her beauty and showcased her hidden modelling talents

The old video of Daddy Lumba's daughter, Charlyn Fosu, has stirred positive reactions from many Ghanaians online

Charlyn Fosu, the second daughter of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has courted attention after old footage of her surfaced on social media weeks after her father's burial service in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Charlyn and some of her siblings were recently in Ghana to bid farewell and pay their last respects to their late father at the solemn event.

Her mother, Akosua Serwaa, just like some immediate members of the late Daddy Lumba's family, including his eldest sister, Ernestina Fosu, failed to attend the funeral service on Saturday, December 13, 2025, despite her three children showing up.

Old footage of Charlyn Fosu modelling resurfaces

In an old video shared by blogger Ama The Great on Sunday, January 4, 2026, Charlyn Fosu, who is based in Germany with her mother and two of her siblings, was spotted modelling inside what appeared to be a car parking lot.

She looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit and dark sunglasses as she catwalked and flaunted her slim figure for the cameras.

Charlyn complemented her looks with a necklace and a luxury black designer handbag in the video that has gained massive traction on social media.

The Instagram video of Daddy Lumba's daughter, Charlyn Fosu, modelling abroad is below:

Daddy Lumba's family dispute after his death

Akosua Serwaa and the other immediate family members' absence at the late Daddy Lumba's burial service stemmed from a public dispute that broke out over the funeral arrangements after his untimely death at 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Amid rising tensions, the music icon's eldest wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her deceased husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his younger Ghana-based wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

In her lawsuit, she asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Charlyn's old modelling video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Myx_asante_gyeabour commented:

"She is such a gorgeous girl."

Behumble5061 said:

"Daring! Her daddy’s daughter 👏."

Josephinesouad wrote:

"She is her mommy’s replica. She is very beautiful."

Akosua Serwaa hangs out with fans abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa hung out with her fans at her residence in Germany on New Year's Day.

In a video, the late Daddy Lumba's eldest widow showed different emotions as she bonded with the fans in her living room.

Footage of Akosua Serwaa's hangout with her fans abroad triggered positive reactions from social media users.

