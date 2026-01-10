Veteran musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has appealed to Ghanaians to show compassion and forgive King Paluta

He explained that mistakes are part of human growth, urging the public to respond with patience rather than harsh judgment

Some social media users have commented on Kaakyire Kwame Appiah's viral post, which he made online

Renowned Ghanaian Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has made a heartfelt appeal to the public.

He has called for understanding and forgiveness towards rapper King Paluta amidst recent controversies surrounding his stage performance.

King Paluta rocks stylish ensembles.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah begs for King Paluta

In an emotional interview on Joy Prime aired on January 8, 2026, Kwame Appiah expressed profound sadness over the incident, which had sparked widespread discussions on social media.

He urged fans and music lovers to show compassion, especially in light of King Paluta's recent public apology, where the rapper admitted to his shortcomings during the performance.

"I feel so disheartened by the entire situation, Kwame Appiah stated. It’s only recently that I saw him pleading for forgiveness on social media, and we need to take a step back and consider his sincerity."

Following King Paluta's apology, Appiah sought clarity on the circumstances that led to the rapper’s plea for forgiveness. He engaged in conversations with some of his own children, who recounted the events of the performance that had led to the unfortunate incident.

King Paluta rocks stylish ensembles.

"I asked why he was asking for forgiveness, and my children explained the details of what transpired during his show,” he revealed. Understanding the full context really put things into perspective for me."

Emphasising the broader human experience, Kwame Appiah noted that making mistakes is an inherent part of being human and that such missteps should not permanently define a person's character.

"We’re all human and we all make mistakes," he remarked. "It’s easy to become upset with someone, but it’s equally important to extend the olive branch and forgive."

The YouTube video is below:

King Paluta speaks after the London concert

King Paluta has finally spoken out about the London incident that sparked widespread reactions online. The incident happened at the All-White Boat Party in June 2025 and quickly drew public criticism.

The award-winning rapper, who won Best New Artist and Best Hiplife Song at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, was accused of verbally attacking a female fan over what he described as a fake hairstyle meant to mock his wife.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the Kumasi-based artiste admitted he was wrong and expressed regret over his actions, adding that he would never want his own child to behave that way.

He explained that although he is used to receiving respect from people, the woman’s choice of dressing and styling pushed him to his breaking point, leading to the unfortunate outburst.

The Instagram video is below:

King Paluta claims he spends GH¢50,000 daily

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian artist King Paluta, who confessed that he spends GH¢50,000 daily.

In a trending interview with a well-known blogger, Felix Adomako, the rapper from Kumasi detailed his daily spending, which went viral on the internet.

King Paluta's recent video has generated discussion over his wealth, according to several social media users.

