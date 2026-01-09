An egg seller has become an internet sensation after she was spotted on the job, showcasing her business skills

A video showed how she skillfully arranged eggs on a headpan in the shape of a pyramid

Social media users who thronged the comment section were amazed, with many praising her creativity

A young lady who sells boiled eggs has risen to instant fame thanks to her unique style of branding and packaging.

This comes as a result of her skilful art of decorating her eggs, which she sells on a headpan.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the lady was seen carefully stacking 90 eggs, decorating the layers with red bell pepper nestled between them, forming a perfect pyramid.

An onlooker could be seen admiring the creativity of the egg seller as she attended to a customer.

Another video showed her hawking the eggs while carrying the headpan with swagger, the eggs arranged in pyramid form without falling off.

The adorable video, showcasing the egg seller’s creativity, had raked in over 99,000 likes and 1,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

Kosua ne meko is a popular Ghanaian snack made of boiled eggs stuffed with ground pepper.

Watch the Tikok video below

Netizens react to egg seller skillfully arranging eggs

Social media users who took to the comment section showered praise on the egg seller for decorating the items in a way that attracts customers.

Yaw Dwarkwa commented:

"The young lady should be commended. For me, I am just imagining the time she spends arranging the eggs and pepper in that manner. I will buy from her always."

MMD added:

"Nkusua mu great wall of China."

Dede stated:

"Nkusua mu wall of Jericho."

That Ash-Town Guy (Daakyehene) stated:

"I thought we all decided to be serious this year."

Hajia Pounds added:

"These eggs are stronger than my relationship."

RoseDora Finds || Agogo added:

"First time I’ve seen this. I want to buy some, it will taste good ooo."

Franca stated:

"With all these strategies, please let's try to make a woman president so we can fix the economy."

Kobby General added:

"Anytime I see these egg sellers, I practice the highest social distance because if you touch their body slightly, the eggs will fall and you bear the cost."

Kelvin Trigger 360 Youth God opened:

"Wate ase3 ontee paper. We call the slip on begging 'I am a beggar,' but I got the money because I am blessed."

Her_Royal Highness added:

"Nkusua mu tower of Babylon."

