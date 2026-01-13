Ghanaian food entrepreneur Aba Dope couldn't hold back her tears during a live TikTok session.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Chief Executive Officer of Food Gist emotionally addressed how some people were trying to collapse her business.

Aba Dope Weeps After Harsh Food Review, McBrown Comforts Her in Viral Video

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope cries over bad food review

Hardworking Ghanaian entrepreneur Aba Dope has gained public sympathy after a video of her weeping during a TikTok live went viral. The Onua TV personality explained that a young customer had given her a negative review after purchasing her food for the second time.

She added that the customer complained about the portion size, saying it didn’t provide value for money.

During the live session, actress Nana Ama McBrown called Aba Dope, urging her to stop crying and explore different ways to handle the situation. McBrown, the ex-wife of Maxwell Mensah, advised her to end the live video and give her a call instead.

The Instagram video of Aba Dope weeping over a negative food review is below:

Ghanaians defend Aba Dope after bad review

Ghanaian TikToker with the username Villasofficial and others have reacted to the video of Aba Dope's reviews about her food.

In a trending video, he explained that the viral lady, Connie, should have called the customer service line for them to address the issue instead of posting it on TikTok.

He also explained that seafood is among the pricey items at every restuarant hence Aba Dope's portion was considerably generous.

The TikTok video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh