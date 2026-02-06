Aba Dope shared a painful (and very real) moment after her long nails accidentally caused an injury to her backside, sparking both shock and sympathy online

The raw reaction in the video made it go viral, with many viewers torn between concern and disbelief at how such a simple thing went wrong

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after she shared the hilarious video on her TikTok page

Ghanaian media personality Aba Dope has sparked widespread discussion online after candidly sharing her experiences with wearing long nails.

The Onua TV host posted a humorous and relatable video on TikTok, capturing the attention of her followers and igniting conversations about the challenges associated with this beauty trend.

Aba Dope cries after rocking long nails to Kwatemaa Andoh's wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @abadope.

Aba Dope cries after long nails injury

In her viral TikTok post, Aba Dope humorously recounted her discomfort after wearing long, vibrant nails to the wedding of Kwatemaa Andoh.

She expressed her frustrations, revealing that these extravagant nails have hindered her ability to perform basic tasks.

She described the difficulties she faced, including using the restroom, putting on her jewellery, and managing everyday chores that most people take for granted.

Aba Dope rocks stylish makeup for her viral photoshoot. Photo credit: @abadope.

As the chief executive officer of two bustling restaurants, Aba Dope emphasised the importance of being hands-on in her business.

She noted that the long nails not only impede her productivity but also affect her ability to work efficiently in her high-paced environment.

Her candid reflection has resonated with many, prompting a delightful dialogue about the balance between fashion and functionality in one’s daily life.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions as Aba Dope talks about her long nails

Some social media users have shared mixed thoughts after Aba Dope opened up about the discomfort of rocking long nails. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Barista_Treasure stated:

"Im on the hospital bed crying because I just lost my baby hmm just saw your video and started laughing coz i have been crying since thanks for putting smile on my face Aba."

sweetnes203 stated:

"She's too open and real that's why I love her ❤️❤️❤️."

Nhanha Araba Currys bae

"Me sister mese , the first time I tried this, same experience oo😂."

Doduwaa stated:

"She won’t laugh too ooo😅😅😅😅."

Babinto stated:

"Meyonko, you’re not alone oo. After every occasion I those nails off for my peace. The pain dey do like ECG coming and going with full drama."

bridgettee3 stated:

"I recommend stiletto nails for you meycnko😍😂."

Susan stated:

"Builder gel on your natural nails will be the best option for you."

Mrs stated:

"Same happened to me this morning 😂😂 I was even crying."

Her Lordship guda stated:

"Aba paa de3😂😂😂😂."

The Instagram photo is below:

Aba Dope trends at Kwatemaa Andoh's wedding

Ghanaian style influencer Aba Dope stole the spotlight at her close friend Kwatemaa Andoh's wedding with her white glittering gown.

The media personality wore a glamorous off-shoulder custom-made gown to support her friend as she walked down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony.

Aba Dope reminded her fans of Nigerian musician Davido's wife Chioma's short hairstyle for the record-setting wedding ceremony.

The Instagram video is below:

Kwatemaa Andoh rocks 10 gowns for her wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa Andoh who wore 10 beautiful gowns for her lavish wedding.

The beauty goddess ruled Instagram with her flawless makeup and glamorous hairstyles which became the talk of the town online.

