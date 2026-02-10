TV host Delay has been criticised after she questioned Ama Yeboah about her first romantic experience

Many viewers felt the question was too personal and unnecessary, sparking a debate on social media

Social media users shared mixed reactions after TV host Delay shared the video of the interview on TikTok

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has sparked widespread conversation online over her questions to TikToker Ama Yeboah.

During a live interview, the award-winning TV presenter asked the Nkawie Senior High School graduate about her relationship status, which quickly drew public attention.

Delay questions Ama Yeboah about her boyfriend

In a video that has since gone viral, Delay did not shy away from putting Ama Yeboah in the spotlight.

She asked the young content creator about her romantic experiences, including whether she had ever dated or been involved in relationships with men.

The line of questioning proved particularly uncomfortable for Ama, as she was asked to address such personal matters in the presence of her mother, who was seated nearby and watching closely.

Despite the awkwardness of discussing sensitive topics on a public platform, the content creator handled the situation with confidence.

She opened up about her first experience with a young man, carefully navigating the delicate subject with composure.

Her mother later intervened during the discussion, coming to her daughter’s defence and explaining that Ama had been open with her about her past experiences even before she began dating her ex-partner.

The YouTube video showing a segment of the interview with Delay is below:

Reactions to Delay's interview with Ama Yeboah

Some social media users have blasted Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso for exposing Ama Yeboah to public ridicule about her relationship status.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@voice of the voiceless stated:

"You should do better on your interview questions….. this is a young unmarried lady, the world doesn’t need this info about her …. Unless your plan is to put more ladies in your situation as well …. Ask relevant, playful and rumored questions."

@NK__12_ stated:

"She dey fool wey you people dey gaslight am! She be holy or not di3 what we dey take do. Wey you ask am in front of ein mommy too. Well she dey bring money so ein mom no go talk saf."

Jezel stated:

"She should have said that she is a holy, that would have ended the unnecessary questions from Delay."

@David_Mawutueni stated:

"Delay ask questions based on the level of respect she has for the person... its obvious she deliberately ask disrespectful questions based on how she regards the person.. she seems to appreciate financially sound people more... thats her psyche."

@kasoapr stated:

"So Delay doesn’t know that there are minors who watches her shows anaa. What does she seek to achieve with those personal questions. Trust me, she prolly does worst things in secrecy. We leave her to time. Time will tell."

@owuraku_obeng

"Boys de3 every thing dem go eat eiii Asem ben kraaa ni."

@datghguy_ stated:

"More than 20years in the industry and she still dey ask these stupid questions publicly. Meanwhile, she won’t allow anyone to interview her."

@Is_me02 stated:

"Even that question wasn’t relevant."

The video on X is below:

Ama Yeboah details childhood on Delay’s show

During the interview, the popular TikToker Ama Yeboah also shared details about her upbringing, explaining that she grew up in extreme hardship.

She explained that her parents had eight children and struggled financially, often lacking enough money to cater for the family.

Ama Yeboah added that her dad regularly brought food home from his farm to support them.

She further disclosed that she and her siblings sold banku during their school days to earn extra income.

Ama and her mother, Obolo, recounted several difficult moments to illustrate the level of poverty they endured before her rise to fame.

The TikToker stated that she began creating content in 2023 but initially struggled to gain attention, which changed after she started featuring her mother.

A TikTok video of one of their interactions is below:

Ama Yeboah wins best comedian award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ama Yeboah, who won the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards' Best Comedian award.

The content creator surpassed formidable competitors in the category, including Ben South, Asafo Powers, and Comeddybwoy.

Following her triumph, Ama Yeboah said that she was ecstatic at the recognition, with many netizens applauding her success.

