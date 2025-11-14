Ghanaian influencer Aba Dope shared that insecurity about her body shape pushed her to consider liposuction

A painful experience with a young man she liked, pushed her deep into negative territory, almost culminating in a state of depression

As fate would have it, she met a Nigerian woman who saved her from the dark hole she was struggling to climb out from

Aba Dope, a Ghanaian social media influencer, Chef and entrepreneur, has explained her personal experience with liposuction surgery.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, she disclosed the details about her decision to enhance her body, which stemmed from years of insecurity, emotional pain, and an event she experienced and now describes as completely heartbreaking and embarrassing.

Aba Dope referenced that she had always struggled with her natural body shape.

The admission of feeling uncomfortable and insecure about how her small backside affected her publicly, and personally in relationships, spoke volumes to her emotional state, which led to her undergoing liposuction surgery.

Aba Dope recounted that before the surgery, she had bought the foam pads in her clothes to artificially increase the size of her figure, which helped her feel attractive and confident in front of people.

The concern of her small backside became much more acute and personal after a painful experience she had with a young man who was interested in her.

Aba Dope recalls heartbreak leading to depression

According to Aba Dope, a guy had a crush on her, but after realising she wore foam pads, the young man became instantly disappointed.

It was a moment that stripped away all her confidence and left her feeling bad about herself.

She did, however, admit it left her devastated and completely damaged on the inside, but the state of embarrassment lasted way longer than the initial moment.

The experience impacted her so severely that she developed depression.

Aba Dope, inspired by woman, undergoes liposuction

While she was going through this challenging time, she met a Nigerian woman who had the body type she wished to have.

Aba Dope was impressed that the lady was confident in her body and asked her how she obtained her shape. The lady told Aba Dope she had liposuction and referred her to a doctor.

Feeling inspired and optimistic, Aba Dope made an appointment for the treatment. She mentioned that the liposuction changed not just her body but her mental and emotional health.

She mentioned that the surgery improved her self-esteem and gave her the chance to not fear or deplore her body in the future.

Aba Dope said that opting for liposuction is medicinal and a personal choice for every lady, adding that each woman deserves the opportunity to choose what makes them feel right.

Watch the video of Aba Dope's interview below:

Her story continues to spark important conversations about body image, self-worth, and the pressures many young people face in society today.

Benedicta Gafah shares truth about her body

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah opened up about a health condition she had been battling that helped her maintain her fine curves.

During an Instagram Live, the actress debunked rumours about her having gone under the knife to undertake either liposuction or a BBL.

She also shared her struggles with an eating disorder and noted that a doctor even suggested she take supplements, which she refused to take for fear of gaining weight.

