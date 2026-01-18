Akosua Serwaa, the wife of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, attended the shop opening of Amanda Agyapong, the wife of Kenpong

When the widow walked into the shop in her black long dress, everyone present wanted to either shake her hand or say a word to her

Social media users thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the public appearance of the widow at events

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly called Daddy Lumba, attended a shop opening and became the star of the event.

There were several guests, including the CEO of Chez Amis, Belinda, actress Roselyn Ngissah, among others.

Akosua Serwaa attends the grand opening of Mandy Agyapong's new show. Photo credit: @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

However, when Papa Shee opened the door for Akosua Serwaa to enter, everyone wanted to give her a handshake or speak to her briefly.

Papa Shee was dressed in all-white attire, while Akosua Serwaa wore a long black dress to signify that she was still mourning her husband.

After exchanging pleasantries with some of the guests, she met with Amanda, the owner of the shop, Amanda Agyapong, and she hugged each other.

In a video, it looked like Amanda was introducing Chez Amis to Akosua Serwaa. The two shook hands and said a few words to each other.

Amanda Agyapong, the wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kenpong, held the grand opening of her new fashion shop "Mandy's Outlet/Trendy Trendz" on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in Dzorwulu, Accra.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's public appearance

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @charllycolegh on X. Read them below:

@HisPrinceness said:

"Widow on tour."

@sena_hyo wrote:

"We are tired of all this. Now we know the agenda is to get the properties, so let them free us with the social media gimmicks."

@blvcksknhead said:

"At this point she should take the black off."

@humblekwaku wrote:

"Maaame wei paaa n’sem ne sen? ah."

@IngSocrates1 said:

"Papa Shee nu ei."

@Nii_Kpai wrote:

"Those claiming papa Shee nor get any job nu…What he dey now be what??? By now, he cashed out more than."

@collwus said:

"Yes, Mandy is a German citizen oo, her parents and Mummy Akosua Serwaa are besties, they're more than family. ❤."

@rihyolo wrote:

"Papa Shee e no get any job do eh."

@AfiMeg said:

"Mama, this your dress dierh you will let team side chicks laugh at us oo."

@GhPMiller wrote:

"Really, this widow is not ashamed of not attending the burial of the man she claims made him who he became, but is in Ghana attending programs and parades in mourning cloths."

@kinzWeapon said:

"He turn celebrity now...who is fanfooling this innocent lady like that?"

Maame Ekua Adupong wrote:

"Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief. If you are tired of seeing her, withdraw your support and have yourself several seats at the back. If u have lived with the allegation of poisoning your hubby for over 10 years, you won’t be here throwing tantrums."

Source: YEN.com.gh