A throwback video of Papa Shee, Akosua Serwaa, and Daddy Lumba has resurfaced on social media, triggering massive reactions

Many Ghanaians have heaped praises on Papa Shee for his loyalty to the highlife legend, Daddy Lumba's family

Social media users have described Papa Shee as a rare example of a true friend,

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The former highlife musician Nana Yaw Akosah, widely known as Papa Shee, has won the hearts of many Ghanaians after an old video with the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, resurfaced on social media.

Ghanaians praise Papa Shee’s loyalty after throwback video with Lumba and Akosua Serwaa surfaces source: @ papa shee @ the BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

The video is believed to have been taken at the funeral rite of late Daddy Lumba's mother. In the video, Papa Shee was seen in his black traditional cloth, moving closely alongside the highlife legend and his family, who were also dressed in their funeral attire.

Papa Shee could be seen mourning with the Fosuh family. The award-winning musician, Daddy Lumba, lost his mother, Comfort Gyamfi, also known as Ama Saah, in the year 2001. Her death was a big blow to Charles Kojo Forsu.

He dedicated his songs "Anidasoɔ Wɔhɔ Ma Obiara" and "Ɛmmere Pa Bɛba" to his mother, demonstrating his affection for her.

The throwback video is proof that the former artist Papa Shee has been with Akosua Serwaa way before the untimely death of Charles Kojo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba.

Ghanaians have tagged Papa Shee as a true reflection of a good friend.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users praise Papa Shee's loyalty

Many social media users have reacted strongly to the throwback video of Daddy Lumba, Papa Shee, and Akosua, as they heap praise on Papa Shee. Read some comments below;

kofisika07:

"Papa Shee was a lumba person until God called him".

Bear Hunter:

"Do you see Papa Shee there? What God has put together, let no woman separate".

B.G:

"And Papa Shee was there surveying from East coast to West coast".

Anima:

"I need a Papa Shee in my life".

Dear Mama:

"Look at Papa Shee, those saying he’s not a family member…Where was Tupac here?".

Papa Shee carries Akosua Serwaa 's bag as a sign of Loyalty Source: @ The Adwenekyere show

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video of Papa Shee carrying Akosua Serwaa's bag below:

Papa Shee proves loyalty in recent video

An earlier report by YEN.com.gh shows a recent video of the former Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, carrying the bag of Akosua Serwaa.

Papa Shee has been very supportive since the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, returned to Ghana from Germany.

There have been a lot of controversies after the death of the award-winning musician Daddy Lumba, and Papa Shee has been very supportive of Akosua Serwaa.

He stood with her during her court battles with the family as the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

He has been spotted in several videos visiting chiefs and people in authority with Akosua Serwaa.

The former musician also joined the group, who called themselves 'team legal wife' to give Akosua Serwaa a warm welcome when she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

Source: YEN.com.gh