Neighbours who grew up with Akosua Serwaa in Kumasi Fanti New Town shared touching stories of her kindness and the warmth she spread in the community

The old neighbours recalled how young Akosua Serwaa treated everyone equally, showing care and respect to all, leaving lasting impressions in their hearts

According to neighbours, their grand welcome for her during her visit reflected genuine gratitude for her past kindness, and was not staged

Great citizens of Fanti New Town in Kumasi have opened up about why they rolled out a warm and heartfelt welcome for Akosua Serwaa, the wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

Their accounts have captivated many online and highlighted the enduring love between the widow and the community that nurtured her.

In an interview with @by.grac.tv, one neighbour shared cherished memories of young Akosua Serwaa living among them in the town. He recounted how she treated everyone, even strangers, with kindness and generosity.

“She never shied away from community events, even when she did not know the person. That spirit of care and love made everyone respect her deeply,” he explained.

Another neighbour refuted claims that the grand welcome was staged or that Akosua Serwaa had asked for special treatment.

According to him, “She never pleaded for anyone to come out or act in a certain way. This was purely our way of showing gratitude and love for the years she selflessly shared with us.”

The old friends said their decision to honour her was inspired by the countless ways she had touched lives as a young woman in the town.

Akosua Serwaa recalls first meeting Daddy Lumba

During her recent visit to Ghana on January 12, 2026, Akosua Serwaa took time to relive the memories she shared with her late husband, Charles Kwadwo Fosu. She visited sacred sites in Kumasi that hold special significance in their love story, retracing moments that shaped her life with the legendary musician.

The widow’s journey through Fanti New Town was more than a reunion; it was a celebration of a life built on love, respect, and mutual care.

The community’s embrace of her reflected the strong bond formed in childhood and nurtured over the years, showing that true kindness never goes unnoticed.

Neighbours’ heartfelt gestures and the stories they shared remind many that love and respect transcend time and distance. Akosua Serwaa’s connection with her hometown remains an inspiring testament to the power of generosity, compassion, and lasting bonds. The late Daddy Lumba’s first wife looked simple yet classy in a black short-sleeved top and a matching long skirt.

She styled her look with a black side bag to match her sandals, highlighting her red toenails.

Akosua Serwaa visits the village where she met the late Daddy Lumba for the first time, with her remarks sparking mixed reactions. Photo credit: @adumtv.

Paakoso Chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that the Paakoso chief had requested that the late Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin release his body.

The spokesperson for the chief claimed that the royal family and Akosua Serwaa hoped to hold a second funeral for the late singer.

