Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late singer Daddy Lumba, has described her husband in one powerful sentence.

The German-based Ghanaian’s comment about the late legendary musician has sparked controversy on Instagram.

Akosua Serwaa talks about Daddy Lumba’s character

In a recent interview with Adom TV, aired on January 17, 2026, Akosua Serwaa left some fans in awe with comments she made about her late husband.

During the live show, Ghanaian media personality Sally Mann asked her to describe the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, in just one sentence.

With passion and enthusiasm, she proudly said the late Daddy Lumba was the epitome of love.

"Ghanaians, thank you all for the love and prayers you have given me. He (Daddy Lumba) is the true definition of love", she said.

Her statement triggered massive reactions on social media, especially from her support group known as “Team Legal Wives.”

The group praised Akosua Serwaa Fosu for her love and boldness, despite the criticisms she faced following the death of her husband and the controversies surrounding his estate.

Akosua Serwaa seeks half of Lumba’s properties

The late iconic musician Akosua Serwaa applied for letters of administration to access Daddy Lumba’s estate after losing a legal battle at the Kumasi High Court, and while an appeal was still ongoing.

Reports from January 13, 2026, revealed that Odo Broni, through her solicitors, filed a caveat to challenge Akosua Serwaa’s application, halting the process indefinitely.

A document attached to Akosua Serwaa’s court application surfaced online on January 16, listing the properties of the late highlife legend, of which she requested a half share.

The properties included homes in Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon; half of the land in Tantra Hill, Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso; and half ownership of his Accra-based companies, including DL FM and DL Water.

Akosua Serwaa valued her late husband's known estate at approximately GHC 10.8 million, requesting a half grant worth GHC 5.4 million.

List of properties owned by Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an alleged list of Akosua Serwaa's assets that she and Daddy Lumba jointly purchased, which appeared on social media.

The list, which was put together by entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega, featured five commercial endeavours, such as a pure water factory, a ginger farm, and a school; three buildings in Kumasi, situated at Atimatim, Esereso, and Tanoso.

The blogger also mentioned six buildings in Accra, situated at Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, North Legon, East Legon, and Sakumono.

