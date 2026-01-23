Heartfelt Reactions as Adjoa Tee Opens Up About Near-Fatal Accident Days After Her Birthday
- Adjoa Tee opened up on a deadly car accident that nearly took her life a few weeks after celebrating her birthday
- In a TikTok video posted on January 23, 2026, the content creator recounted that the crash occurred at 37 in Accra while returning from shooting a video
- Adjoa Tee's narration of the accident that nearly claimed her life stirred reactions on social media, with many expressing sorrow in her comments section
Popular Ghanaian influencer Adjoa Tee has disclosed that she was nearly killed in an accident at around 37 in Accra.
The content creator posted a horrifying news update on TikTok on January 23, 2026.
She narrated that the accident happened about two weeks after her birthday near the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
Adjoa Tee shared images of the aftermath of the accident, which showed her car nearly destroyed and also showed the injuries she sustained in the crash.
"10 or 12 days after my birthday, I went for a picnic, I went to shoot a picnic video, and everything was going smoothly. Just after I finished shooting the content, I had an accident at 37,” she said.
Adjoa Tee added, “This was an accident that would have claimed my life, but God was there for me. God was with me through it all, and today I'm just sharing my testimony with you guys,"
Adjoa Tee's TikTok video is below.
Reactions to news of Adjoa Tee’s accident
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news that Adjoa Tee narrowly survived an accident.
Pretty. Priaa 🎀💕 said:
"Thank God for your life, love ❤🥺."
Precious Cunningham💫💕 wrote:
"I’m so glad you’re better now❤."
Dede❤️Anita 🫧🎀 commented:
"God has been good, very good, dear."
Akua. afrakomaa 🧚🏼♀️🌺 said:
"All this happened, and you’re now telling us, girl, you’re too strong. We thank God for your safety."
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh