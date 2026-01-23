Adjoa Tee opened up on a deadly car accident that nearly took her life a few weeks after celebrating her birthday

In a TikTok video posted on January 23, 2026, the content creator recounted that the crash occurred at 37 in Accra while returning from shooting a video

Adjoa Tee's narration of the accident that nearly claimed her life stirred reactions on social media, with many expressing sorrow in her comments section

Popular Ghanaian influencer Adjoa Tee has disclosed that she was nearly killed in an accident at around 37 in Accra.

Adjoa Tee opens up about her ordeal after she narrowly survived an accident at 37 in Accra. Image credit: @_adjoatee

The content creator posted a horrifying news update on TikTok on January 23, 2026.

She narrated that the accident happened about two weeks after her birthday near the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Adjoa Tee shared images of the aftermath of the accident, which showed her car nearly destroyed and also showed the injuries she sustained in the crash.

"10 or 12 days after my birthday, I went for a picnic, I went to shoot a picnic video, and everything was going smoothly. Just after I finished shooting the content, I had an accident at 37,” she said.

Adjoa Tee added, “This was an accident that would have claimed my life, but God was there for me. God was with me through it all, and today I'm just sharing my testimony with you guys,"

Adjoa Tee's TikTok video is below.

Reactions to news of Adjoa Tee’s accident

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news that Adjoa Tee narrowly survived an accident.

Pretty. Priaa 🎀💕 said:

"Thank God for your life, love ❤🥺."

Precious Cunningham💫💕 wrote:

"I’m so glad you’re better now❤."

Dede❤️Anita 🫧🎀 commented:

"God has been good, very good, dear."

Akua. afrakomaa 🧚🏼‍♀️🌺 said:

"All this happened, and you’re now telling us, girl, you’re too strong. We thank God for your safety."

