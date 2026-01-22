A Ghanaian in the United Kingdom warned his fellow citizens against spending on visitor visas seeking permanent residency

He explained that many who have gone that route regret leaving everything behind for a chance at life in the UK, but are unable to share

The video was greeted with mixed reactions highlighting the risks and realities of migrating for better opportunities

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) said it is an unwise decision for Ghanaians to spend huge amounts of money on a visitor's visa abroad with the intention of getting permanent residency.

A Ghanaian man in the UK says it's unwise to travel to the UK on a visit visa with the intention to stay. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the UK-based Ghanaian said that such people struggle, and they later regret their decisions.

"We are no longer in the trial-and-error era. Don't make this decision and say you are trusting God. Even those with proper documents are not safe, not to mention you who has yet to be legalised."

"I am passionate about this issue because some people sell all their belongings and leave for the UK and later regret. Don't do that if you don't have proper documents," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to travel caution by UK-based Ghanaian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @quame_age on X. Read them below:

@sheshoaa said:

"Ɛnyɛ amamuo bone na mpanimfoɔ atirimudenfoɔ nanka UK nso yɛ.babiaa yɛtena bɔ.bra...mtcheew."

@StingyandProud wrote:

"As for me, I don’t like anyone, so everyone should travel to UK 🇬🇧. If you get depressed, you ain’t my family member. Whatever happens to you, I don’t care. The truth de3 he talk am but still gather the money and come thinking you’d make in 2 years 😂😂😂."

@thebignanayaw said:

"For a visit visa dieɛ i agree momm."

@MahmudBamba wrote:

"You have talked plenty, but you haven’t said anything oo bro.🤷🏽 Just mixing topics in a confused manner. Are U saying there’s no job in the UK again? Or there’s no genuine agent again?"

@JohnDoeRIP1 said:

"A friend who moved from Ghana to the UK in late 2023 says she’s depressed and wants to return home, despite earning well. She’s saved about 450,000 cedis to start a business. I laughed to myself—because I don’t even have 15k in my account, yet I feel more depressed than she does."

@MrEuro99 wrote:

"Forget this man. If that place is not good, as he’s saying, when is he coming back?"

@Bra_Baffour said:

"Don’t mind him. People are making it in the UK."

@attrakta wrote:

"Who is even forcing him to tell the Truth passionately? No one go listen to you, bro! Let them come! 😂😂😂😂. A lot of people know the truth, but they don't say it. They want U to come and join like the way Qnet people dey do."

@AnasFawzan said:

"Everyone came into this world with their destiny s3 anfa amma obi a 3b3 fa ama obi."

Source: YEN.com.gh