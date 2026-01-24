In May 2013, Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Antwi-Hamilton's father, Apostle Felix Antwi, passed away in America

According to Diana Antwi Hamilton, her father's death was one of the most difficult seasons of her life

Social media users who watched the gospel singer share her experience thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Diana Antwi Hamilton, a Ghanaian gospel singer, shared how she and her husband watched her father pass away on a Skype call.

According to the singer, she was in London while her father was in America. Her sisters placed a call so she could see her father's last moments on earth.

Diana Antwi Hamilton narrates how she watched her father die on a Skype call. Photo credit: Diana Antwi Hamilton

In an interview with Kafui Dey, 'Yehowah bɛhwɛ' singer said her sisters, her dad's passing, actually broke him.

"He was on his way to America for a check-up, and then they said it wasn't good. Then my sister called me and said, 'If you want to see your father as you know him, you need to come now.' He hadn't even passed, but that was a difficult season for me. I had to quickly get up, go to town, get a few things I needed and fly to the United States."

Diana Antwi Hamilton said she stayed in America for a week, and it was during that time she spent with her father that her song 'Yehowah bɛhwɛ' came.

"So we spoke, we prayed, we worshiped and I left and came back to London. A few days later, my sister said, 'I think this is it.' We called him, my husband and I on Skype and watched him go."

"We cried, it was difficult, but we were grateful to have had him. We look back, and we know it was a beautiful time, and that is the way a man of God leaves. Surrounded by your children in a time of worship."

Reactions to Diana Hamilton's loss

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Kafui Dey on Facebook. Read them below:

Aku Makafui said:

"Hmmmmm. Short interview but very weighty."

Kukua Frempong wrote:

"That is why "Yehowah b3 hw3" carries such power. It's one of my favourites."

Ewura Papabi said:

"Wow! How I wish I had this glorious opportunity with my late Dad 🥲😭😭. Something I haven't been able to forgive myself for because I feel I could have gotten to KATH earlier than expected 😭🥲🥲😭."

Gyan DeGraaf-Johnson wrote:

"Wow! Tough but real."

@godsbonafide said:

"What a beautiful way to go and be with the Lord!"

@NoraGyempeh wrote:

"Nobody will understand this unless you go through it."

