Young Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the YOLO TV series, has lost his father amid his ongoing battle with health challenges.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, John Peasah took to his official Instagram page to announce that his father had passed away.

What happened to John Peasah's late father?

The exact circumstances surrounding John's father's demise are unknown. However, some reports suggest that he had been dealing with some health problems of his own.

In his Instagram post, the YOLO actor shared a short video of what appeared to be his father's final moments on his sickbed while he was on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra for treatment.

In a message accompanying the video, a heartbroken John grieved over the loss of his father and questioned why his death came sooner rather than later.

He wrote:

"Dad, why 😭… How can I handle this now 😔? You left so quickly 😷."

Many Ghanaians, including notable personalities, flooded the comment section of John Peasah's post to offer their condolences to him and his family.

The Instagram post of YOLO actor John Peasah announcing the death of his father is below:

