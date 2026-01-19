Stonebowy's wife, Dr Louisa, has celebrated her 35th birthday with lovely photos and heartfelt reflections

Her husband joined in the celebration by sharing a personal connection how her birthday coincides with his car crash

The birthday photos of Dr Louisa have triggered heartwarming reactions from her online followers

Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong), the wife of Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, has turned a year older today, January 19, 2025.

Born in 1991, Dr Louisa turned 35. In celebration of her milestone birthday, the mother of two released new photos on social media.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, turns 35. Photo source: @drlouisa_s

In the photos, Dr Louisa exuded elegance and poise in a silky, off-the-shoulder dress made from a material in shades of mauve and purple.

She had her long, styled black hair complementing the warm tones of the dress with accessories including a necklace, matching earrings, and a ring on her left hand.

Sharing the photos, Stonewboy's wife was full of gratitude for the doors that opened, while expressing optimism for the year ahead.

"Grateful for another year of growth, grace, and becoming. I am grateful for growth that wasn’t always comfortable, for doors that opened at the right time, and for the courage to keep showing up. Stepping into this new year with joy, purpose, and confidence. Happy birthday to me! 🎉🥳🎂," she said.

Stonebwoy's birthday message to Dr Louisa

After his wife's post, Stonebwoy took to the comment section to celebrate her, describing it as a double celebration.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVELY WIFE ❤️. It’s a Special day...double celebration 🎉"

The Gidigba hitmaker explained that Dr Louisa's birthday falls on the same day as the fatal car crash, which took his twin brother's life and left him with a damaged left knee, which he had to undergo surgery to replace.

"23 years ago. I survived that fatal accident that would have “unalived” a teenager. Left my knee replaced eventually. But as God will have it, 19 January has become a day to celebrate 2 lives forever. You’re an amazing woman, True definition of a partner, you don’t just carry the Highest Honor of a wife. You carry understanding of purpose, duty, blessings and have carried beautiful children. You are My Guy ❤️ Let’s keep rocking!."

Reactions to Dr Louisa's birthday photos

The birthday photos of Dr Louisa have sparked reactions from social media. Below are some of the birthday wishes YEN.com.gh sighted.

ses_selasi said:

"This life you for find you a “Capricorn” or make sure say “Capricorn “ go find you that’s all Wu b3 y3 okay 🤭❤️🎈Earthstrong Highest Madam."

joefozymusic said:

"Happy birthday to you, our Boss’s Wife Bhimmmmmmmmmm Forever 🙏🙏 More blessings and more grace my dear Boss’s Wife Stonebwoy Dr Louisa."

stonebwoy_ba said:

"Happy birthday, Mama💜 You’re a great inspiration, keep being you and have an amazing day today 🙏🏽🥳🥂."

adelekenaturaljuice said:

"Happy Birthday to an incredible woman who's the epitome of strength, kindness, and love Your selfless care for others, your unwavering support, and your lovely spirit inspire everyone around you. Here's to another amazing year of joy, love, and all your dreams coming true.GOD BLESS YOU MADAM."

kaye.prince said:

"Happy blessed birthday to the queen of Bhim nation we love you forever and forever more life 🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Stonebwoy and Louisa launch Lilo rice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had expanded beyond music by officially stepping into manufacturing with the launch of his rice brand, Lilo Rice.

According to reports, the name “Lilo” was formed by combining the first two letters of Stonebwoy's first name, Livingstone, and that of his wife.

Fans and industry stakeholders have praised the artist for diversifying his business interests and setting an example outside of entertainment

